Cheltenham Festival tips: Free preview & best bets for Tuesday March 16

David Clough previews Tuesday's racing action and has a tip for every race on every card including the opening afternoon at the Cheltenham Festival.

David Clough's tips CHELTENHAM: 1.20 Appreciate It, 1.55 Shishkin, 2.30 AYE RIGHT (NAP), 3.05 Honeysuckle, 3.40 Roksana, 4.15 Homme Public, 4.50 Snow Leopardess. NEWCASTLE: 5.15 Silver Shade, 5.45 Heaven Forfend, 6.15 Just Trust Me, 6.45 Duesenberg, 7.15 Healing Power, 7.45 Zulu Zander, 8.15 Outcast. SEDGEFIELD: 1.45 Dream Over, 2.20 Costly Diamond, 2.55 Guetapan Collonges, 3.30 Summer Lightening, 4.05 Crack Du Ninian, 4.35 Game Line, 5.05 Lactara. SOUTHWELL: 12.30 Autonomy, 1.00 High Security, 1.35 Due A Win, 2.10 Blowing Dixie, 2.45 Zylan, 3.20 Holiday Magic, 3.55 Burning Sun. DOUBLE: Honeysuckle and Aye Right

Cheltenham Festival: Day One Preview

Honeysuckle can rise to the sternest of challenges as she bids to extend her unbeaten career record in the Unibet Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham. Henry de Bromhead’s mare has won all 10 of her rules starts since making her debut in November 2018 – and a point-to-point for good measure, the previous spring. She was impressive as well as consistent on her rise through the ranks to the top level, until twice having to dig deep, in last year’s Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown and then to retain her Hatton’s Grace crown at Fairyhouse this season. On her return triumph in last month’s Irish Champion, though, she was imperious – prominent throughout and surging clear to hand out a 10-length beating to the best of the rest in her own country. That performance was a revelation, even in the context of her own perfect record, and on that basis she must be the likeliest winner of a nonetheless hugely competitive renewal of the Cheltenham Festival’s day one highlight. It bolsters confidence too that Honeysuckle was victorious on this card 12 months ago, over half a mile further, when she got the better of her duel with odds-on favourite Benie Des Dieux in the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle. Her rivals are, of course, of the highest standard too – including last year’s winner Epatante.

Rachael Blackmore gives Honeysuckle a pat down the neck

Unlike Honeysuckle, though, Nicky Henderson’s mare has to prove her well-being as well as her ability – because a physical frailty was reportedly discerned, and successfully treated, after her surprise defeat to the hugely likeable Silver Streak in Kempton’s Christmas Hurdle. Neither has been seen since, by design in both cases, and it will be fascinating to discover whether Evan Williams’ grey can master Epatante again. De Bromhead’s apparent second string Aspire Tower, the back-to-form Goshen and last year’s runner-up Sharjah are others very much worthy of mention and consideration – but Honeysuckle has compiled a compelling CV which could well be about to reach even greater heights.

Elsewhere on the card, Willie Mullins’ Appreciate It must be the percentage call in the traditional Festival opener, the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle. It was surprising to hear a lukewarm consensus reaction to the seven-year-old’s third successive hurdles victory, and second Grade One, at Leopardstown last month. Appreciate It did not show an electric change of gear there, yet he was still well on top. He is unlikely be the fastest Supreme winner on record but already has fine Festival form – albeit as a beaten favourite when second in last year’s Champion Bumper – and in what does not look a vintage renewal, he may well prevail this time. There will be no more deserving winner throughout the four days than if Aye Right can cap his admirable season with a breakthrough success on the biggest stage, in the Ultima Handicap Chase. Harriet Graham’s eight-year-old is winless since January last year, and could manage only a distant fifth as a huge outsider in the Grade One staying novice chase at the Festival 12 months ago. He has progressed throughout the current campaign, though, finishing on the heels of or in front of a series of very notable performers in each of his four attempts. A clutch of less-exposed rivals are sure to attract attention and money, in receipt of weight, but they all have to bridge the gap between potential and substance – something Scottish challenger Aye Right has already achieved. Shishkin is a more obvious, and yet probably marginal, choice in the Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices’ Chase.

