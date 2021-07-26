Cheltenham Festival news: Honeysuckle stays over hurdles

The seven-year-old is unbeaten in 12 starts over hurdles, with her four Grade One wins last term encompassing the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham, the Irish Champion Hurdle and the Punchestown Champion Hurdle.

Honeysuckle was a point to point winner before she joined trainer Henry de Bromhead in 2018, but the handler and owner Kenny Alexander have ruled out a move to fences in the immediate future.

Alexander’s racing manager Peter Molony tweeted: “As Honeysuckle enters her final week of hols & after chatting with Henry & Kenny, we’ve decided to keep the Queen over hurdles!

“Fingers & everything crossed for another great year!”