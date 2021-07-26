Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Honeysuckle and Rachael Blackmore are out on their own
Honeysuckle and Rachael Blackmore are out on their own

Cheltenham Festival news: Honeysuckle stays over hurdles

By Sporting Life
20:05 · MON July 26, 2021

Connections of Honeysuckle have confirmed the mare will stay over hurdles for the forthcoming campaign.

The seven-year-old is unbeaten in 12 starts over hurdles, with her four Grade One wins last term encompassing the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham, the Irish Champion Hurdle and the Punchestown Champion Hurdle.

Honeysuckle was a point to point winner before she joined trainer Henry de Bromhead in 2018, but the handler and owner Kenny Alexander have ruled out a move to fences in the immediate future.

Alexander’s racing manager Peter Molony tweeted: “As Honeysuckle enters her final week of hols & after chatting with Henry & Kenny, we’ve decided to keep the Queen over hurdles!

“Fingers & everything crossed for another great year!”

Paddy Power Galway offer

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING