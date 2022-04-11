The head-to-head has been highly anticipated in the racing world after both horses won at the Cheltenham Festival. Constitution Hill strolled home by 22 lengths in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle in Gloucestershire, while Honeysuckle kept hold of her own perfect record by retaining the Unibet Champion Hurdle, with Rachael Blackmore on-board, on the same afternoon.

There was talk of a likely match-up in next year’s Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham, but Constitution Hill's owner Michael Buckley has long hinted that he was interested in putting up the well-fancied novice against the unbeaten heroine in her own back yard, and Honeysuckle's trainer Henry de Bromhead has himself previously welcomed the challenge.

Irish bookmaker Paddy Power has offered up an extra £100k bonus to tempt British-trained horses over to Ireland to increase the field and take on Honeysuckle on her own turf. And it looks like the bonus may have done its work with Constitution Hill entered into the meet that will have all the racing world talking if fully declared just before the festival.

The two superstar horses, as well as others including Epatante and Teahupoo, could go head-to-head at the Paddy Power Champion Hurdle on April 29 if both declared before the race in what is a potentially strong field.