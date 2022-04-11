The much-anticipated dual between unbeaten Honeysuckle and the impressive Constitution Hill is one step closer as Nicky Henderson's novice has been entered in the Paddy Power Champion Hurdle at Punchestown.
The head-to-head has been highly anticipated in the racing world after both horses won at the Cheltenham Festival. Constitution Hill strolled home by 22 lengths in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle in Gloucestershire, while Honeysuckle kept hold of her own perfect record by retaining the Unibet Champion Hurdle, with Rachael Blackmore on-board, on the same afternoon.
There was talk of a likely match-up in next year’s Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham, but Constitution Hill's owner Michael Buckley has long hinted that he was interested in putting up the well-fancied novice against the unbeaten heroine in her own back yard, and Honeysuckle's trainer Henry de Bromhead has himself previously welcomed the challenge.
Irish bookmaker Paddy Power has offered up an extra £100k bonus to tempt British-trained horses over to Ireland to increase the field and take on Honeysuckle on her own turf. And it looks like the bonus may have done its work with Constitution Hill entered into the meet that will have all the racing world talking if fully declared just before the festival.
The two superstar horses, as well as others including Epatante and Teahupoo, could go head-to-head at the Paddy Power Champion Hurdle on April 29 if both declared before the race in what is a potentially strong field.
Honeysuckle (8/11) is considered the early favourite for potential showdown, with Constitution Hill (6/4) a close second in a race that has seen ten horses entered so far. Epatante (6/1) is third with Teahupoo (12/1) considered fourth favourite. Others in the field are Zanahiyr (16/1), Adagio (25/1), Saint Roi (25/1), Echoes in Rain (33/1), Monmiral (33/1), and Darasso (50/1).
Patrick Desmond, Racing Director at Paddy Power, said: "We are really keen to support Irish racing. And we hope that by putting this bonus forward, it will result in a strong competitive race that can only be a positive for fans of the sport, those attending Punchestown, and those watching the blockbuster race at home.
“Competition is vital for national hunt racing and hopefully it incentivises the big British trained horses to travel to Punchestown and compete in what will be a really exciting occasion."
Conor O’Neill, Punchestown CEO said: “When Paddy Power came on board as Punchestown Champion Hurdle sponsors they committed to clear objectives. The race should be as competitive as possible, increase field sizes, attract the very best horses from both sides of the Irish sea and then tell people about it to create anticipation and excitement for the overall promotion of the sport.
“Now in the second year of the sponsorship they have certainly backed this up and with a €300,000 prize fund and bonus incentive. The first Paddy Power Champion Hurdle was behind closed doors so we really look forward to working with the team as we welcome crowds back to famous festival Friday at Punchestown.”
