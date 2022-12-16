Henry De Bromhead’s brilliant mare has won the race for the last two seasons but after suffering a first career defeat in the Hatton’s Grace on her reappearance, connections admitted the Mares’ Hurdle - a race she's also won before - may be an alternative Cheltenham target this time around.

Stablemate Bob Olinger is a 10/1 chance.

Morgiana Hurdle winner State Man is even-money favourite in the Sky Bet list with fellow Willie Mullins-trained stars Vauban (9/2) and Sir Gerhard (10/1) also prominent.

Pied Piper (11/2) and Teahupoo (10/1) represent Gordon Elliott, with Greatwood Hurdle winner I Like To Move It (12/1) the shortest-priced British runner.

Click here for Sky Bet's betting without Constitution Hill market

The same firm also offer a market 'without Facile Vega' for the Festival curtain-raiser - the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle.

Nicky Henderson's impressive maiden scorer Jet Powered (3/1) tops the market ahead of Royal Bond winner Marine Nationale (7/2), while it is 14/1 about Authorised Speed, Champ Kiely, Firestep, Gaelic Warrior, Il Etait Temps, Inthepocket, Irish Point and Quais De Paris.

Click here for Sky Bet's betting without Facile Vega market