Coral Scottish Grand National Handicap Chase report and free video replay

Mighty Thunder is the first home-trained winner of Scotland’s most famous jumps race since Merigo in 2012.

However, Mighty Thunder responded to jockey Tom Scudamore’s urgings to close the gap and reeled in Dingo Dollar on the run-in to land a popular success by three-quarters of a length.

Rounding the home turn, it looked like Sandy Thomson could saddle the first two home, with 7/1 favourite Dingo Dollar and his stablemate The Ferry Master clear at the head of affairs.

Trained in Kinross by Russell and her partner Peter Scudamore, Mighty Thunder was an 8/1 chance for his latest National assignment after winning the Edinburgh National at Musselburgh and finishing second in the Midlands Grand National at Uttoxeter on his last two starts.

Reaction

Tom Scudamore said: "The first half went rubbish, got better as the race went on.

"The one thing we did do was jump and the one thing Dad and Lucinda really drilled into me was that he will stay. If you get him jumping he will stay.

"I got him jumping and even though, especially the first circuit, we were further back than we wanted to be, especially around here, I was always going forwards from there so that gave me plenty of confidence and the rest of it was down to him (Mighty Thunder), he was very tough."

Lucina Russell said: "Just amazing. I know I've won the Grand National but I've always wanted to win the Scottish National and this is just a dream come true.

"I'm delighted for Mighty, delighted for his owners, delighted for Tom. I just feel so sorry for Blair (Campbell) because he should really be riding him. He'll get the ride back on him next season and we've got some nice targets for him then.

"He just loves the four miles. He doesn't drop himself out but he doesn't take much out of himself early on in the race but then finishes really well.

"I'm really pleased for Scotland as well. It's nice to have a Scottish winner, Scottish owned as well.

"I think we'll probably go somewhere first and then go to the Becher Chase and see how he takes to the fences (with the Grand National in mind) but he's certainly a horse with endless stamina."