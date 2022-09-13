Holloway Boy could return to action in the Tattersalls Stakes at Newmarket on Thursday week.

A surprise winner of the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot on his racecourse debut, Karl Burke’s juvenile proved that effort was no fluke when runner-up to Marbaan in the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood. Burke had hoped to run the Ulysses colt in last week’s Champagne Stakes at Doncaster, but after missing that engagement, he could now head to the Rowley Mile. “He just had a dirty scope and he’s too valuable a horse to risk,” Burke said on Tuesday. “He’ll have an entry in the Tattersalls Stakes at Newmarket next Thursday, subject to his scopes, but he seems really well now. He had a canter this morning and will work at the end of the week. “I’d been keen to run him next week if we can. He is in the Dewhurst, which would be a fairly big jump at this stage, so the Group Three over seven furlongs would be ideal I think.”