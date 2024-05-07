Hollie Doyle to ride Folgaria in French 1000 Guneas

She is one of 17 fillies remaining in the French 1000 Guineas and her form received a significant boost at Newmarket when Elmalka, who finished third behind her in the Fred Darling at Newbury, came out and won the 1000 Guineas. Having gone unbeaten in Italy as a two-year-old, she turned up at Newbury as an unknown quantity, but she is not anymore.

“It was good to see Roger’s filly win the Guineas and the form received a nice little boost, the Fred Darling looks quite solid,” said Botti. “The plan is to go, she’s in good form and we’ve been happy with her. Hollie Doyle will keep the ride and now we just need a little bit of luck.

“There is an extra furlong, but I always think the mile at Longchamp around a bend is probably better suited to her than the straight mile at Newmarket, which was the main reason to send her to France instead.”