Hollie Doyle returning to Hong Kong for short stint

Doyle, who suffered a broken leg in a fall at Bath on May 22, rode a winner on her first ride back at Southwell last Saturday, and will be licensed to ride in Hong Kong for the period from November 29 2026, with a view to accepting riding engagements on December 2, up to January 31 2027, inclusive.

Reacting to the news, Doyle said: “The injury this season obviously hasn’t been ideal, and I was having a great season up until then with over 50 winners, so it was really bad timing. Things can always be worse though, and I’m relieved that it’s over and done with now and I can move on.

“I first came to Hong Kong in 2020, and I instantly fell in love with the racing over there. The [Hong Kong] Jockey Club has been incredibly good to me over the years and I’m really grateful they’ve given me another short-term licence off the back of what wasn’t an ideal season for me.

“I had a fruitful time there last year, with support from many owners and trainers, and I’m hoping that I can resume things when I get out there. I’ve always been driven and hungry, but the fire is really burning now.”

Last season, Doyle rode five winners from 99 rides in a similar short-term stint in Hong Kong that ran from 5 November to 23 December 2025.

The 30-year-old finished joint-second in the 2024 edition of the International Jockeys’ Championship at Happy Valley.

Doyle will join fellow UK jockey Saffie Osborne on a short-term licence in Hong Kong, as well as Irish riders Dylan Browne McMonagle and Rossa Ryan.

Hong Kong racing continues on Wednesday November 4 with a nine-race card from Happy Valley.