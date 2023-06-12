The 26-year-old jockey opened her Classic account aboard the John Gosden-trained Nashwa in last year’s French Oaks and was seen at her brilliant best once again over the weekend, making all the running for a half-length victory on Gleneagles filly Shavasana for trainer Stefano Botti.

Reflecting on the win, Doyle told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “There was a question mark there with the trip but her pedigree suggested she should be staying it. Just her running style suggested she could be a bit free.

"To be honest, I got quite a soft lead and the trainer stressed to me not to get into a fight with her. The first half-mile is the long back straight and I managed to dictate, get a breather and she pricked her ears. I think she’s beaten some proven horses from France and Germany and I thought it was quite a good performance.”

Doyle’s year started with an injury setback having had to undergo surgery on a broken elbow following a fall at Wolverhampton in January but she reports things to be going well again having enjoyed 22 winners from 75 rides (29%) for chief supporter Archie Watson alone this year.

She said: “I’m feeling good, I’m 100% now which is great. It was a bit frustrating early on in the season but it can be like that and now the winners are coming and I’m getting plenty of support from loads of different trainers.”