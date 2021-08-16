Jockey Hollie Doyle has set a new record of wins achieved by a woman during a calendar year in Great Britain when riding her 152nd victory of 2021 with Mustazeed for Chris Wall at Doncaster Racecourse on Friday.

The two-time Group-1 winning jockey surpasses her own record of 151 wins which she set in December 2020, exceeding her previous record of 117 wins in 2019. Before Doyle’s three consecutive record-breaking years, the record was held by Josephine Gordon in 2017 (106 wins). This phenomenal achievement further embellishes her already illustrious CV that was showcased in the ITV4 Documentary, Against The Odds, on Tuesday evening. The documentary highlights Doyle’s rise through the jockey ranks and her multiple record-breaking achievements. Doyle, 25 who was named Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year in 2020 and was also third in last year’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year, continues to prove herself as one of the best Flat jockeys on the track. The number of wins Doyle has achieved in a calendar year has increased 157% from 59 wins in 2017 to 152 wins so far in 2021.

Her success was particularly notable in 2020, when there were 75 fewer days racing due to the lockdown implemented for the coronavirus pandemic. On setting the new record Doyle said: “It is a great feeling to pass last year’s total and set a new record. I am really grateful to all owners and trainers that have supported me this year and I hope that things keep moving forward as they have been.” She continued: “Each year I aim to ride more winners and I want to improve in what I do all the time. I’m delighted to have achieved that goal and am pleased with how things have gone so far this year.” Doyle’s, fiancé Tom Marquand who was third in the 2021 Flat Jockeys’ Championship said: “After another incredible year it’s almost no surprise that Hollie has come to break her own record once again. It is nothing short of amazing to have achieved this three years running now, and all being well, it doesn’t look like it’s going to change anytime soon!” In July, Doyle celebrated her career second Group 1 win when she won the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup at Goodwood with Trueshan and went on to enjoy a treble that day with odds of 123-1.