Trainer Richard Fahey has credited stable jockey Oisin Orr with a lot of the behind-the-scenes work that has seen The Platinum Queen improve to become a Group One winner, but he can’t get down to do the weight of 8st 7lb at the Breeders’ Cup.

Lightweight jockey Hollie Doyle stepped in to ride the daughter of Cotai Glory when she was second in the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes and when she won the Prix de l’Abbaye, when she was getting significant age and sex allowances, and her services will be required again.

Speaking on Monday morning after The Platinum Queen had been put through her paces on the treadmill at Musley Bank, Fahey said: “I feel sorry for Oisin as he’s done so much work with The Platinum Queen at home, but he can’t do the weight.