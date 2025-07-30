HKJC World Pool Oak Tree Stakes: Ralph Beckett pair dead-heat

There was a dramatic finish to the HKJC World Pool Oak Tree Stakes with stablemates Saqqara Sands (16/1) and Tabiti (9/2) dead-heating.

It was a race for the Ralph Beckett team to savour with the latter, under a positive Ryan Moore ride, in front entering the final furlong. However, Rossa Ryan was playing his filly late and she finished off to great effect, many in the stands believing she had snatched it in the dying strides. The photographic evidence was to show that she'd only joined level at the crucial stage, meaning she followed Tabiti into the winners' enclosure instead. The 7/2 favourite Bright Thunder was half-a-length away in third.