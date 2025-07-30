HKJC World Pool Molecomb Stakes: Lady Iman too fast for rivals

11/8 favourite Lady Iman returned to winning ways with a stylish success in the HKJC World Pool Molecomb Stakes.

Successful on her first three starts for Ger Lyons, she found Beautify too strong in the sixth furlong of a Group Two at the Curragh last time. However, back at five furlongs on a speed-favouring track, she travelled noticeably strongly for Ryan Moore and the race was over when she was sent to the front at the furlong-marker. The daughter of Starman sprinted to the line to beat the admirable Argentine Tango (11/1) by a length-and-a-quarter with Dickensian (11/1) back in third.