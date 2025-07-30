Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Lady Iman wins the Molecomb
Lady Iman wins the Molecomb

HKJC World Pool Molecomb Stakes: Lady Iman too fast for rivals

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Wed July 30, 2025 · 2h ago

11/8 favourite Lady Iman returned to winning ways with a stylish success in the HKJC World Pool Molecomb Stakes.

Successful on her first three starts for Ger Lyons, she found Beautify too strong in the sixth furlong of a Group Two at the Curragh last time.

However, back at five furlongs on a speed-favouring track, she travelled noticeably strongly for Ryan Moore and the race was over when she was sent to the front at the furlong-marker.

The daughter of Starman sprinted to the line to beat the admirable Argentine Tango (11/1) by a length-and-a-quarter with Dickensian (11/1) back in third.

Moore told ITV Racing: "She's obviously been held in high regard and is a very fast filly. She was cantering all over the back of then at the two [furlong pole] I ended up getting there too early, but I didn't want to take her back and then for something to go wrong.

"She'd be good enough and would be able to win that race [the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint] if she got a good draw – you need plenty to go in your favour over there."

Lyons added: “It’s great – I’m delighted. I dropped the ball and didn’t listen to Colin [Keane, usual rider] who always said she was all speed.

“I’m delighted for Tony O’Callaghan who is a super owner and a tremendous breeder. She’s been very straightforward from day one. We will look at Doncaster next and I’d like to go back to the Breeders’ Cup with a special filly like her."

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING