HKJC World Pool Molecomb Stakes: Lady Iman too fast for rivals

11/8 favourite Lady Iman returned to winning ways with a stylish success in the HKJC World Pool Molecomb Stakes.
Successful on her first three starts for Ger Lyons, she found Beautify too strong in the sixth furlong of a Group Two at the Curragh last time.
However, back at five furlongs on a speed-favouring track, she travelled noticeably strongly for Ryan Moore and the race was over when she was sent to the front at the furlong-marker.
The daughter of Starman sprinted to the line to beat the admirable Argentine Tango (11/1) by a length-and-a-quarter with Dickensian (11/1) back in third.
Moore told ITV Racing: "She's obviously been held in high regard and is a very fast filly. She was cantering all over the back of then at the two [furlong pole] I ended up getting there too early, but I didn't want to take her back and then for something to go wrong.
"She'd be good enough and would be able to win that race [the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint] if she got a good draw – you need plenty to go in your favour over there."
Lyons added: “It’s great – I’m delighted. I dropped the ball and didn’t listen to Colin [Keane, usual rider] who always said she was all speed.
“I’m delighted for Tony O’Callaghan who is a super owner and a tremendous breeder. She’s been very straightforward from day one. We will look at Doncaster next and I’d like to go back to the Breeders’ Cup with a special filly like her."
