Merchant grabs Wimbledon Hawkeye in the Gordon
HKJC World Pool Gordon Stakes: Merchant lands thriller

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Thu July 31, 2025 · 8 min ago

The 6/5 favourite Merchant got to Wimbledon Hawkeye in the final stride to win the HKJC World Pool Gordon Stakes.

It was a war of attrition through the final two furlongs of the Group Three contest, run on rain-sodden ground at Goodwood, in a torrential downpour and following a flag start.

It looked like the front-running runner-up would hold on for much of the closing stages but under a strong Tom Marquand drive, Merchant hit the line first, only a nose ahead of his gutsy rival.

The pair pulled fully seven lengths clear of Windlord in third.

The winning rider told ITV Racing: "You needed a brave horse there. Wimbledon Hawkeye got a good run down the hill and kept building momentum. He put him them the sword. Mine hated the ground but kept gritting his teeth and got there just on the line.

“I don’t think he knew how to get going on the ground and I was asking him to do something that he hasn’t done before. I think he’s a St Leger horse but the chances of getting a quick ground St Leger would be slim enough."

He's 10/1 from 12s with Paddy Power and Sky Bet for the Doncaster Classic.

MOST READ RACING