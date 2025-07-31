HKJC World Pool Gordon Stakes: Merchant lands thriller

The 6/5 favourite Merchant got to Wimbledon Hawkeye in the final stride to win the HKJC World Pool Gordon Stakes.

It was a war of attrition through the final two furlongs of the Group Three contest, run on rain-sodden ground at Goodwood, in a torrential downpour and following a flag start. It looked like the front-running runner-up would hold on for much of the closing stages but under a strong Tom Marquand drive, Merchant hit the line first, only a nose ahead of his gutsy rival. The pair pulled fully seven lengths clear of Windlord in third.