HKJC Lennox Stakes report and replay: Witness Stand springs surprise

There was drama before the race when favourite Kinross was kicked by Audience behind the stalls and was subsequently withdrawn.

Then Quinault went to the front, tracked by the winner and Audience.

And those three were in the same positions two out before Hollie Doyle set sail for home aboard Dr Richard Newland and Jamie Insole’s charge.

He was soon clear and the race was over despite Lake Forest being the one closer from the rear.

His late gains carried him into second, albeit still two-and-three-quarter lengths adrift at the line. Audience, who raced down the centre of the track on his own, held on for third.

Noble Champion was pulled up by Kieran Shoemark around halfway.