Hillsin banned from racing for 40 days and Dylan Kitts Worcester ride referred to BHA

The Press Association close-up on the Dylan Kitts-ridden five-year-old - which features on our full results - read: "Held up in rear, headway on outside from 5th, lost ground on leaders 3 out but yet to be asked for any effort, closed last, very tenderly handled flat, went 3rd inside final 100 yards, stayed on."

The BHA stewards report said: "An enquiry was held into the running and riding of HILLSIN (IRE), ridden by Dylan Kitts and trained by Chris Honour, which was restrained at the start and dropped out early to settle at the rear of the field, before gradually improving its position throughout the final circuit to be prominent rounding the home bend, whereupon the gelding travelled strongly down the home straight, without appearing to ever be asked for its finishing effort and finished third of eleven runners, beaten 1¼ lengths .

"The rider and the trainer were interviewed and shown recordings of the race. The Veterinary Officer reported that two post-race examinations of HILLSIN (IRE) failed to reveal any abnormalities. The rider stated his instructions were to drop HILLSIN (IRE) out early, keep a good hold of the horses head and take his time, before mounting a late challenge. Kitts explained that the gelding settled well and found a nice jumping rhythm, and he had been able to make ground easily mid-race when the pace steadied up, however HILLSIN (IRE) made a respiratory noise towards the end of the back straight, which continued on several more occasions throughout the race, and the gelding had also hung badly right-handed, both facts he had reported at scales and which restricted his ability to be more vigorous in the home straight.

"The trainer confirmed the instructions and that HILLSIN (IRE) had been ridden in accordance with them, however whilst acknowledging the gelding had hung-right handed, he did express concerns over the manner in which HILLISIN (IRE) was ridden specifically from jumping the last hurdle. Honour also reiterated that he had emphasised to the rider that HILLSIN (IRE) needed to be held together for as long as possible based on his analysis of the gelding’s run at Exeter two starts back, where he didn’t get home for a different yard. The matter was referred to the Head Office of the British Horseracing Authority and HILLSIN (IRE) was suspended from running in any race for 40 days."