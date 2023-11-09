Leading Scottish owner Jimmy Fyffe has described the changes made to the Randox Grand National course as positive and believes Cooper’s Cross has a big chance of moving closer to an outing in the world’s most famous Jump race in the BoyleSports Grand Sefton Handicap Chase at Aintree on Saturday.

Last season businessman Fyffe endured one of his most difficult days on the racetrack after Hill Sixteen, who he owned in partnership with Scott Townshend, fell fatally at the first fence in the 2023 Grand National. Following a review of the race it was announced last month by The Jockey Club that a suite of changes would be implemented for the 2024 Randox Grand National to make the race safer, including reducing the field size from 40 to 34 runners and moving the first fence closer to the start. Fyffe, who later celebrated Grade Two glory on the same card with Florida Dreams in the Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race, has said that he will continue to support what he describes is the "best race in the world".

And Fyffe’s ambitions of winning the Aintree showpiece could edge closer to reality at the weekend should the Stuart Coltherd-trained-trained eight-year-old land the two miles five-furlong contest over the unique fences, subject to the Grand National course passing a 9am inspection on Friday. Fyffe said: “You couldn't have written the script at Aintree on Grand National day last season. For that to happen to Hill Sixteen was gutting as although he had unseated once, he had never fallen in his life. “For Florida Dreams to then win a Grade Two was great, but I couldn’t take it all in at first as it was such a difficult day. It was a crazy day and that is the ups and downs of horse racing. “The Jockey Club has tried to make things a lot safer in the Grand National and it is a positive thing that they have done that. “The Grand National is the best race in the world for me. If I ever have a horse that is capable of jumping those fences then they will be going for the Grand National. “Cooper’s Cross will be aimed at the Grand National if we can get him up to a rating to get into the race, but the Grand Sefton has been his early season target from day one. I think he has got a great chance at the weekend.”