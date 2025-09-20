Hilitany gains match practice at Newmarket ahead of Middle Park

Hilitany gained what George Boughey described as some useful 'match practice' at Newmarket ahead of making his Group One debut at the track in the Tattersalls Middle Park Stakes.
The hat-trick seeking colt stepped up his preparations for the six-furlong prize next weekend when working over the same course and distance under Billy Loughnane on Saturday morning.
And after watching the two-time race winner finish upsides his stablemate, Boughey was delighted with what he saw from the son of Ubetterbelieveit, who is as short as 6/1 for the £275,000 contest.
The trainer said: “It was very much match practice for him. He is a horse that has been very impressive on a flat track twice. I just wanted to see him through the dip. He is a horse that goes forward and he had to get a lead today to try and learn something. He is a big striding horse that Billy was very pleased with.
“He has never been a flashy workhorse, and he has never really gone past anything, but he has a great attitude for it and he does light up the track. “I wanted him to come in and see the paddock, but he behaved impeccably this morning and that is really what I wanted to see. He is a breeze-up horse that has danced a few dances already. That was just what I wanted to see."
An appearance in the Group Two Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes had been under consideration for the Victorious Forever-owned colt, who has won his last two starts at Windsor. However, Boughey feels he will benefit from the extra time between runs.
He added: “He is a very straightforward horse in the morning at home. He was a little bit above himself the last twice at Windsor, but Billy was good to keep a handle on him going to post. I would have been comfortable running in the Mill Reef, but I know that we wouldn’t have been able to work him before stepping him up from a novice to a Group Two. I actually think the two races are not dissimilar in quality, but that extra week was just key to him."
Hilitany will bid to give Victorious Forever, which was formed after Bahrani brothers Shaikh Nasser bin Hamed Al Khalifa and Shaikh Khalid decided to join forces, a first domestic Group One together since forming their new partnership.
And while Hilitany has yet to reach the same heights of some of his potential rivals, Boughey is excited about seeing him perform at the highest level.
He added: “It is an interesting time of year for the two-year-olds as there are plenty of options. Gstaad could drop back in trip, and he is obviously a very battle hardened Group One performer. I like the fact that this horse is unexposed. I like the fact that he is progressive and I like his attitude more than anything. The fact that he goes forward at Newmarket I think will suit him.
“It will be an interesting week to see what gets confirmed on Monday. I think he will handle all grounds and it looks like we have got a dry week ahead. I think it is an interesting venture for Sheikh Nassr and Sheikh Khalid. Putting their horses together gives them a chance of more success and he is a horse that is popping his head up at the right time.
“It is great to have them on the team and have a horse that is upwardly mobile I hope.”
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.