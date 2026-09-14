Highwayman set for Melbourne Cup but will Saffie Osborne ride?

The pair made history at Doncaster on Saturday when the jockey became the first female rider to win a British Classic.

The trainer was asked on Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast whether the three-year-old is now part of his Flemington team and he said: "We’ll see how he is over the next week then we’ll discuss it with his ownership group and see what everybody would like to do, assuming he’s well, but I think it would be quite possible he will join that group now."

And in terms of the Doncaster-winning rider partnering him, or another member of the squad out there, he added: “It’s a bit early to say because the weights aren’t out for any of the races yet and Dylan (Browne McMonagle) will decide what he wants to ride and what weight he can do, so all of those things will be discussed and decided closer to the time.”