Jonbon made a successful start to his chasing career in the three-runner Highflyer Bloodstock Novices' Chase at Warwick.

Trained by Nicky Henderson and owned by JP McManus, the full-brother to the brilliant Douvan proved himself a top-class novice hurdler last season, finishing second in the Sky Bet Supreme before winning the Grade One Top Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree. He was a very warm order in the market (2/5 favourite), despite meeting Paul Nicholls’ Monmiral and the Dan Skelton-trained West Cork who had the benefit of chasing experience under his belt, and duly ran out a ready winner in the hands of Aidan Coleman, who was completing a double on the day.

Jonbon jumped neatly throughout the two-mile contest, gradually asserting from Monmiral down the back straight and hammering home his superiority with a bold leap three fences from the finish. He safely negotiated the final couple of obstacles without having to come under pressure, before coasting home to record a facile seven-length success from his two rivals, the runner-up Monmiral ending up nine lengths ahead of West Cork (11/1). Paddy Power and Betfair cut Jonbon to 2/1 from 7/2 for the Sporting Life Arkle at Cheltenham in March, with Sky Bet going as short as 7/4 (from 100/30). Sky Bet's Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners said: "That was a spectacular performance from Jonbon who jumped like a natural. He has put down a serious marker down for the Sporting Life Arkle."

Coleman said on Racing TV: "It was very straightforward, he jumped very well and won nicely. "We were only a few pounds clear of them on ratings but at the line we won well. The second and third are good horses as well. "It's everything I expected and everything I wanted to see. He did what he was here to do and what he always seems to do, so we're very happy."

Asked what how he rated the performance out of 10, Henderson said: “Well it has to be nine and a half, doesn’t it? “It’s a relief and it’s what we hoped for. He’s a pretty reliable friend and that is what we all hoped was going to happen. “He was long at the ditch, but was still way out the other side, and then at the next one he shortened, danced and was away. At two fences he showed he can do both and at the rest of them he was fantastic. “They went a good gallop. Most of ours are taking a run and I don’t see why he would be any different, but if he was fit enough to do what he had to do today.

Jonbon pictured with winning connections at Warwick