Highfield Princess seeking Hollywood ending in Hong Kong

The princess who became queen of European sprinting has travelled 6,000 miles to test herself against the kings of the fabled Hong Kong speed division.

A formidable task awaits but this year’s LONGINES Hong Kong Sprint is far richer for the presence of a mare whose story contains enough romance to tempt the most hard-nosed Hollywood scriptwriter. Tradition dictates that the pitch sheet for a hit film must grab readers immediately and the one pager for a Highfield Princess movie – let’s call it ‘The Princess Diaries’ – might read as follows: ‘A colourful octogenarian owner follows a long career in television by buying a pregnant mare at Newmarket Sales for 18,000 guineas and sets out on an “utterly surreal” journey with daughters and grandchildren in tow as her filly foal goes from strength to strength. The filly in question is based in a historic stable just yards from her owner’s kitchen window in a spectacular part of North Yorkshire under the care of a hugely respected veteran trainer and his family. Her rider is a measured but fiercely determined young Scotsman whose upwardly mobile profile has put him on the radar of some of the most influential talent spotters around. And the entire adventure has been powered by a rags-to-riches racehorse who has climbed from a basement handicap worth under £3,000 to become the most popular sprinter in Europe with G1 successes in Britain, Ireland and France.’

Hart ready to play his part A decade has passed since Jason Hart was crowned Britain’s champion apprentice and, with over 800 winners and three centuries behind him, the 29-year-old is entering prime time. The son of the Scottish Borders who swapped rugby for racing as a teenager salutes owner John Fairley and trainer John Quinn for the way they have guided Highfield Princess from the depths of Class 6 to the peak of G1 excellence. But Hart’s bond with the trailblazing six-year-old has been instrumental in her progress and he doesn’t hesitate when asked to recall the moment he realised he had found one to elevate him to the next level. “Her Duke of York Stakes win in May last year was the day,” he says. “The way she put some good horses to bed that day made me think ‘flipping heck, we’ve got something special here’.” With that G2 win in the books, it took just five weeks and three dominant G1 displays at Deauville, York and the Curragh for Highfield Princess to prove herself the cream of the European sprint crop. An honourable fourth at the Breeders’ Cup followed and her 2023 campaign has yielded a commanding Goodwood G2 win and a courageous success from a wide draw in the Prix de l’Abbaye de Longchamp Longines. “You never forget your first G1 and so the Deauville win was very special but the Nunthorpe back at York was even better considering it came just twelve days later,” adds Hart. “And her Longchamp performance last time out was tremendous. I walked the track beforehand and thought we had no chance from way out wide in stall 14 but she gives her all when things get tough and that win showed she’s still a genuine G1 sprinter. “I realise Hong Kong represents a massively different challenge and Neil Callan tells me that the first 300m at Sha Tin is vital but my filly is very good from the gates and I think her five-furlong speed can really stand her in good stead.”