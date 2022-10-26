High Definition is set for a change of scenery and will join Joseph O’Brien to go hurdling, having been sold at the Tattersalls Autumn Horses-In-Training sale.

A winner of the Beresford Stakes at two and one-time Ballydoyle Derby hope, the son of Galileo reached a peak rating of 119 on the Flat and has competed in Group company once again this season, with his best efforts being a narrow defeat in the Tattersalls Gold Cup and a spot on the podium in the Coronation Cup at Epsom. His final run for Aidan O’Brien was in the Cumberland Lodge Stakes earlier this month and he is now set to switch codes and try his hand at hurdling. He will soon be switched to the Owning Hill operation, having been purchased on behalf of an existing client of Joseph O’Brien’s at a cost of 350,000 guineas.

