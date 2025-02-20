High Class Hero, Jade De Grugy and Gameofinches book Cheltenham Festival places at Punchestown

Willie Mullins strengthened his potential Cheltenham Festival squad further still as High Class Hero threw his hat into the ring for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase.

The champion trainer already has a tight grip on the antepost market for the three-mile novice event, with Ballyburn and Dancing City in line to take their chance next month, and it seems High Class Hero is likely to join them following a comfortable victory over stablemate Loughglynn in the QuinnBet Beginners Chase. Sky Bet make the winner a 25/1 (NRNB) chance for the Grade 1 event at Cheltenham on day two of the Festival in a little less than three weeks' time. “He did it nicely. The ground was quite testing as they had a lot of rain before racing,” said the champion trainer. “He’s in the Brown Advisory. He would look that type of an animal and we’ll probably head in that direction. “The other fella (Loughglynn) will probably stay at home and we’ll find something for him.”

WATCH: Mullins one-two as High Class Hero scores

Jade De Grugy justified 5/6 favouritism in the Grade 3 BetVictor Quevega Mares Hurdle, beating Mousey Brown by six lengths, and Betfair cut the Mullins representative to 11/4 from 5/1 for the top-class Mares' Hurdle at Cheltenham. “It was a lovely run, it was a nice comeback to racing,” said Mullins. “Annie Power won this race before winning the Champion Hurdle a few years ago and it has been won in the past by a mare (Black Tears) before winning the Mares’ Hurdle at Cheltenham. “She had worked nicely at home and I was very happy with her coming here. She showed me today what she had showed me at home. “I think she’ll improve a fair bit for the race, which leaves us in a good position going to Cheltenham. I’ve no ground issues with her. Carrying the weight she carried today against nice opposition, I think is a good sign."

WATCH: Jade De Grugy makes no mistake under Paul Townend

Mullins completed a treble on the card with point recruit Gameofinches, who bolted up in the Watch Every Race Live From Punchestown On Racing TV (Pro/Am) Flat Race. Ridden by Patrick Mullins, the 8/15 favourite sauntered to the front in the home straight and came home with plenty in the tank, beating 9/4 chance Begorra Man. Paddy Power were suitably impressed and cut Gameofinches to 4/1 (from 12/1) for the Weatherbys Champion Bumper at Cheltenham.

WATCH: Gameofinches makes big impression on Rules debut

Emotional win for William Munny The Madigan Group Irish EBF Sheila Bourke Novice Hurdle went to Barry Connell's William Munny who scooted to a 15-length victory under jockey Sean Flanagan. Third in a Grade 1 bumper at last season's Punchestown Festival, he was making it third time lucky over timber and the sponsors cut him to 16/1 for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle on the back of Thursday's easy breakthrough win. William Munny's success also saw the antepost odds shorten on Kawaboomga, the Mullins-trained five-year-old who beat him at Fairyhouse towards the end of January. Kawaboomga is a best-priced 9/2 for the Turners Novices' Hurdle and generally 12s for the Supreme.

WATCH: William Munny wins maiden hurdle in good style

