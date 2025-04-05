Hiddenvalley Lake won the Ivy Liverpool Hurdle at Aintree | report and replay

Hiddenvalley Lake () won the Grade 1 Ivy Liverpool Hurdle at Aintree for Henry de Bromhead and Darragh O'Keeffe.
Third behind Strong Leader and Buddy One in last year's renewal of the Grade 1, Hiddenvalley Lake comprehensively reversed the form, winning by lengths.
The winner was owned by Robcour whose colours were also set to be represented by morning line favourite Teahupoo who was a late withdrawal due to the drying ground. In his absence Kitzbuhel was made favourite on his third start for Willie Mullins having won the other two over two miles.
Kitzbuhel pulled for his head early as Paul Townend struggled to settle him in fourth but then dropped towards the rear once persuaded to drop the bit. Meanwhile, Monmiral and Strong Leader continued to cut out the running in a fairly well bunched field and that was still the case as they straightened for home with nine runners covered by around half a dozen lengths.
Home By The Lee was not among them but Jetara had pulled her way to the front rank along with Gwennie May Boy, a winner of a handicap on this card last year, to make a line of four jumping the third last.
Gwennie May Boy dropped out tamely but Hiddenvalley Lake soon joined issue and quickly put the race to bed, quickening into a clear lead and running on to score by two and a half lengths.
Strong Leader rallied to reclaim second from Jetara with The Wallpark, who had a reminder after the first and raced on and off the bridle, staying on from the rear to be a never nearer fourth.
De Bromhead said: "Delighted with him. Super ride from Darragh. And delighted for Robcour, they're great supporters of ours and the game.
"He's a lovely horse, only just chinned at Ascot [in the Long Walk Hurdle], bit disappointing at Gowran but lovely to have him back. It's worked out really well for us and he did it well. He really stuck at it. I always thought he wanted softer ground and I was a bit nervous about the ground."
