Hewick and Shark Hanlon poised for Grand National tilt

Stable star Hewick (11/8 favourite) provided Shark Hanlon with his first winner since returning from suspension and is now poised for the Grand National.
Hewick hadn't won since landing the King George VI Chase in 2023 but, back over hurdles, took the Jimmy Neville Memorial Hurdle in good fashion at Thurles
Hewick was ridden for the first time by the trainer's son, Paddy, who moved to the front four from home before staying on strongly to beat Asterion Forlonge by five lengths.
Hanlon, who only recently regained his licence following a six-month ban, told irishracing.com: "TJ [McDonald, owner] had no problem with Paddy riding the horse and his own father Terry was only buried three weeks ago. So, with my own father passing away last year and my mother being here today, this is just brilliant."
The Randox Grand National will be next for Hewick with Hanlon saying: "I left him out of Cheltenham and I'm delighted I did and the plan is now the Grand National.
"This will give the horse great confidence and I'm looking forward to Aintree now.
"We haven't made up our minds who is riding him yet, but it'll probably be done this evening."
