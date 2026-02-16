Patrick Mullins’ Monday trip to Cumbria paid off when He’s On Fire ran out a bloodless winner of the Come Racing At Carlisle In 2026 Maiden Hurdle.

Susannah Ricci’s charge was making his first start for trainer Willie Mullins and, sent off as the 2/9 favourite, travelled as strongly as the market suggested he should. Only The Dog Thief threatened to give him a race but after making much of the running, he was playing second fiddle from the penultimate flight, He's On Fire storming clear to score by 20 lengths. The winner holds entries in both the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle and Turners at next month's Cheltenham Festival.

