We have to set a new total now, Team Ditcheat will be looking forward not backward

It was fantastic to break the record last Thursday. For Knappers Hill to get over the line, given his connection to Paul Barber, was brilliant. Now it’s onwards and upwards, we have to set a new total!

It’s taken a while to sink in really and I have been pretty busy over the last few days! But onwards and upwards now. I am so proud of everyone and everything, from my mum and dad who helped me start this, the whole team at Ditcheat, the Barber family.

It’s a huge team effort and they have been fantastic since I started. I have always said you are only as good as the members in your team. You have to run a good business, but you must have good people in your team. We don’t look back; we look forward now.

I want to thank everyone who has been a part of the team since day one as I could not have broken the record if it wasn’t for the help of many special people. I would also like to thank everyone who has sent letters, cards and congratulated me over the last week, it has really meant a lot to me and the team.

Paul's Friday runners at Newbury and Doncaster

11:40 Newbury - River Kwai

He's fit and well, he obviously hasn't had a run, some of these in the race have and it's the hottest of the two divisions looking at it, it looks very competitive. We like him, he's done lots of schooling, and he obviously won his bumper very nicely at Exeter.

He was a big baby and had a few little baby sore shins and things like that, but he's had none of that recently and he's had a great preparation, he looks great and I'm really excited to run him to see where we are.

It looks a hot division with some really smart horses in, so we'll all know the time of day after the run, that's for sure, but he's very well and we're all really happy with him, he's been going beautifully. I said to the owners, we'll know how good he is after this. It's a very good race; it's going to take some winning but we're looking forward to getting him going.

12:10 Newbury - Stick To The Board

He had a little setback after his seasonal debut, missed 10 days' work, but he's done plenty since and he's been working beautifully, you wouldn't think he had a setback but that obviously wasn't ideal.

He's back to two miles, but it's a National Hunt Maiden Hurdle, so arguably we can bowl along with him as he'll get the trip very well. He schooled beautifully on Monday, the little setback he had is of no consequence, so as long as those 10 days off haven't affected him then he should go well. At this time of year, they're fit enough so that it shouldn't matter too much and he should be hard to beat. I'd say he's my best chance of a winner on Friday.

This is quite a valuable race for a novice hurdle, on a good track, two miles against National Hunt horses, not Flat horses, and they're all maidens, so this is just a stepping stone for the future for him. Ultimately, he will be a stayer, but I guess a lot of horses in both divisions are going to be stayers.

13:00 Doncaster - Matty's Mate

Ultimately, he's a stayer in the making and he's well-bred actually, being out of Master Minded's sister, but it took forever to get him right even to run him in a bumper. He looks like he wants a trip, he wouldn't be the quickest in the world, but he's got to start somewhere.

He doesn't want the ground too soft, and he's done lots and lots of schooling, but he's a big, weak baby. I'm beginning to see something from him so he's got a chance, but he will improve.

13:35 Doncaster - Toothless

He won very well the last day, he loves decent ground and 2m3f, 2m4f left-handed is ideal for him. He went up 6lb and Jay Tidball isn't riding as he's at Newbury, so we're not claiming off him, so that makes it a bit more of a tougher task, but I'd say, looking at him, he's still got a lovely chance.

We face one of our former horses here in Il Ridoto but one of the part-owners of that horse, Paul Hogarth, always said that once we'd gone as far as we could with him, he'd like his dad to have him to train so that's why he's running in Harry's name. It's wonderful that he's gone to a lovely second home and on his best form he'd take a lot of beating in this. He'd often come on for a run, but it will be great to see him.