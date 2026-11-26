Paul Nicholls talks us through a strong team at Newbury on Friday in his latest Betfair column.
We have to set a new total now, Team Ditcheat will be looking forward not backward
It was fantastic to break the record last Thursday. For Knappers Hill to get over the line, given his connection to Paul Barber, was brilliant. Now it’s onwards and upwards, we have to set a new total!
It’s taken a while to sink in really and I have been pretty busy over the last few days! But onwards and upwards now. I am so proud of everyone and everything, from my mum and dad who helped me start this, the whole team at Ditcheat, the Barber family.
It’s a huge team effort and they have been fantastic since I started. I have always said you are only as good as the members in your team. You have to run a good business, but you must have good people in your team. We don’t look back; we look forward now.
I want to thank everyone who has been a part of the team since day one as I could not have broken the record if it wasn’t for the help of many special people. I would also like to thank everyone who has sent letters, cards and congratulated me over the last week, it has really meant a lot to me and the team.
Click here for more from Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls and scroll down for his thoughts on the full weekend team from Ditcheat
Paul's Friday runners at Newbury and Doncaster
11:40 Newbury - River Kwai
He's fit and well, he obviously hasn't had a run, some of these in the race have and it's the hottest of the two divisions looking at it, it looks very competitive. We like him, he's done lots of schooling, and he obviously won his bumper very nicely at Exeter.
He was a big baby and had a few little baby sore shins and things like that, but he's had none of that recently and he's had a great preparation, he looks great and I'm really excited to run him to see where we are.
It looks a hot division with some really smart horses in, so we'll all know the time of day after the run, that's for sure, but he's very well and we're all really happy with him, he's been going beautifully. I said to the owners, we'll know how good he is after this. It's a very good race; it's going to take some winning but we're looking forward to getting him going.
12:10 Newbury - Stick To The Board
He had a little setback after his seasonal debut, missed 10 days' work, but he's done plenty since and he's been working beautifully, you wouldn't think he had a setback but that obviously wasn't ideal.
He's back to two miles, but it's a National Hunt Maiden Hurdle, so arguably we can bowl along with him as he'll get the trip very well. He schooled beautifully on Monday, the little setback he had is of no consequence, so as long as those 10 days off haven't affected him then he should go well. At this time of year, they're fit enough so that it shouldn't matter too much and he should be hard to beat. I'd say he's my best chance of a winner on Friday.
This is quite a valuable race for a novice hurdle, on a good track, two miles against National Hunt horses, not Flat horses, and they're all maidens, so this is just a stepping stone for the future for him. Ultimately, he will be a stayer, but I guess a lot of horses in both divisions are going to be stayers.
13:00 Doncaster - Matty's Mate
Ultimately, he's a stayer in the making and he's well-bred actually, being out of Master Minded's sister, but it took forever to get him right even to run him in a bumper. He looks like he wants a trip, he wouldn't be the quickest in the world, but he's got to start somewhere.
He doesn't want the ground too soft, and he's done lots and lots of schooling, but he's a big, weak baby. I'm beginning to see something from him so he's got a chance, but he will improve.
13:35 Doncaster - Toothless
He won very well the last day, he loves decent ground and 2m3f, 2m4f left-handed is ideal for him. He went up 6lb and Jay Tidball isn't riding as he's at Newbury, so we're not claiming off him, so that makes it a bit more of a tougher task, but I'd say, looking at him, he's still got a lovely chance.
We face one of our former horses here in Il Ridoto but one of the part-owners of that horse, Paul Hogarth, always said that once we'd gone as far as we could with him, he'd like his dad to have him to train so that's why he's running in Harry's name. It's wonderful that he's gone to a lovely second home and on his best form he'd take a lot of beating in this. He'd often come on for a run, but it will be great to see him.
13:50 Newbury - Tutti Quanti
He'll definitely come on for his seasonal debut at Ffos Las, without a shadow of a doubt, where he ran well, ran a bit free and a bit fresh but he jumped well. We can't argue that we didn't get two and a half miles because he stayed on all the way to the back of the last, so on this ground, two and a half miles is right.
But this is a good race as you'd expect for a Grade 2; Taurus Bay looks very smart, Royal Infantry has won his last two, but I think we're in the mix, he loves Newbury, he's always run very well there, so I'm looking forward to him running.
I've won this race plenty of times with the likes of Denman, Clan Des Obeaux, Hermes Allen to name a few, but how many of them would have won that big hurdle race in February, the William Hill Hurdle? It was a great performance under 12 stone, he's a very good horse.
I've just got a feeling in my mind that it's going to take him a few runs to settle down to this new discipline, jumping fences. But he's well, he schooled very well on Monday, which is good having progressed from that Ffos Las run, so we should be right in the mix.
14:25 Newbury - Twinjets
He was pulled up in the Charlie Hall but that was his first run in a graded race, against Pic d'Orhy, he made most of the running and ran a bit free. He will be much better in a handicap, though he's arguably not the best-handicapped horse in the world off 151. Jay Tidball takes a hand 5lb off, who won on him at Ayr last season.
This is much calmer waters for him, and he loves the ground and he loves the track. The Charlie Hall was a different race, he's not a graded horse, he's a good handicapper and he does love it around Newbury, he's a galloper, he goes left-handed, so hopefully he'll run very well.
15:00 Newbury - Caldwell Potter
He wouldn't have been ready to run in the Betfair Chase, he'd have had a hard enough race, and they didn't quite get the ease in the ground, so I will say one thing here, unless we're happy with the ground then we won't run on Friday.
They've assured me that come Friday it will be good-to-soft, good in places, and we'll have plenty of time to see what the jockeys think about the ground; if it's suitable, he'll run, if it's not then he'll wait.
He needs a run, he's not a hurdler, he's going to be a nice, lovely chaser this season, so this is somewhere just to get the season started for him. It will be nice to show some enthusiasm and have a nice run, but he will improve for the run.
If the ground isn't right on Friday, then I've entered him in just about everything, it will depend on when the rain comes. It's a hard one, I've entered him at Leopardstown at Christmas, he's in the December Gold Cup, I could enter him in the Rowland Merrick at Wetherby on Boxing Day. I'll just have to enter him in everything and see when the rain comes.
I'd love to run him on Friday, and we will if the ground is right, but if it's not and we're not happy then we won't.
The race itself does look a good race, and that's because there isn't really a superstar. Harry Derham's horse, Le Frimeur, could be the most unexposed of them all, but it does look a good race. Don't get me wrong, I've done a lot of work with Caldwell Potter, he's had two away days, but I haven't done a lot of galloping with him, so win, lose or draw, he will improve.
15:35 Newbury - Isaac Des Obeaux
This is just another case of getting a run into him as his big aim all season is the Welsh Grand National on 28th December at Chepstow. I looked at the programme book but there's nothing for him to run in really.
I looked at the Beecher Chase next week but that's getting close to Chepstow, as is a three-mile chase at Chepstow next week, and plus the ground might not be right for him, so we thought let him have a nice run around over hurdles, although he'll need the run. As I've just stressed, his main aim is the Welsh National.
He'll be trying, don't get me wrong, and if he wins, we'd be delighted, but it's a prep run for the Welsh National and that's me being honest with everybody.
The Welsh National is a perfect race for him, and looking at the entries I see L'homme Presse is in there, who is quite highly rated, so if he ran, we'd have a lovely weight. But what we need now more than anything between now and 28th December is some rain. The last couple of years at Chepstow on Welsh National day the ground hasn't been that soft, so we just want plenty of rain.
15:35 Newbury - Lallygag
He's going to need another run, and I'd say he's probably one of the worst-handicapped horses in training for having some form in summer racing that long ago. I’ve just said to the owner he needs another run, he needs another day out and he needs to come down a few pounds, and we might find a novice chase for him. But life's not easy for him at the moment, to be honest with you.
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