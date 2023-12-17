Hermes Allen heading for Kauto Star Novice Chase after Knappers Hill setback

The original plan was for Rising Stars Novices' Chase winner Knappers Hill to head to Kempton for the Grade 1 on Boxing Day but champion trainer Nicholls will now be looking to Newbury's John Francome Novices' Chase winner Hermes Allen to provide him with a sixth victory in the three-mile race.

Nicholls said on Racing TV's Luck On Sunday: "Sadly Knappers Hill has had a little setback and might end up missing the rest of the season. It's only minor but I see him as a horse who could be running in the King George next year so I think we need to stop and get him right.

"So I'm going to reroute Hermes Allen to that now rather than run him at Ascot this week as I'd love to run him in a Grade 1, especially over three miles.

"You play your cards and try to keep them apart but then something like this happens. So Hermes will almost certainly go to Kempton on Boxing Day."