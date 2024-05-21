Henry Longfellow set to wait for Royal Ascot

The Dubawi colt enjoyed a flawless juvenile campaign last season, winning each of his three starts at the Curragh including a Group One victory in the National Stakes.

He was beaten on his return to action in the French 2000 Guineas earlier in the month, with trainer Aidan O’Brien blaming himself for what he described as a “tactical error on my behalf” and quickly identifying the St James’s Palace Stakes as an obvious target for potential redemption.

However, Henry Longfellow did appear in the list for this weekend’s Irish Classic at the Tuesday confirmation stage, giving him the option of having a second shot at Classic glory just 13 days after his disappointing trip across the Channel.

“He’s possible, but more likely probably for the St James’s Palace,” O’Brien said/ “Obviously the forecast is for plenty of rain over here and we’re just going to see what’s going to happen. It’s more than likely he’ll go for the St James’s Palace, but nothing is written in stone yet.”