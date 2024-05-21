Sporting Life
Henry Longfellow impresses at the Curragh
Henry Longfellow impresses at the Curragh

Henry Longfellow set to wait for Royal Ascot

By Ashley Iveson
16:52 · TUE May 21, 2024

Henry Longfellow remains more likely to wait for Royal Ascot despite standing his ground among 11 contenders for the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh on Saturday.

The Dubawi colt enjoyed a flawless juvenile campaign last season, winning each of his three starts at the Curragh including a Group One victory in the National Stakes.

He was beaten on his return to action in the French 2000 Guineas earlier in the month, with trainer Aidan O’Brien blaming himself for what he described as a “tactical error on my behalf” and quickly identifying the St James’s Palace Stakes as an obvious target for potential redemption.

However, Henry Longfellow did appear in the list for this weekend’s Irish Classic at the Tuesday confirmation stage, giving him the option of having a second shot at Classic glory just 13 days after his disappointing trip across the Channel.

“He’s possible, but more likely probably for the St James’s Palace,” O’Brien said/ “Obviously the forecast is for plenty of rain over here and we’re just going to see what’s going to happen. It’s more than likely he’ll go for the St James’s Palace, but nothing is written in stone yet.”

Download the Sporting Life App

Assuming Henry Longfellow does not line up, O’Brien’s two big players look set to be River Tiber and Unquestionable, both of whom would be making their seasonal debuts.

River Tiber has been off the track since finishing third behind Vandeek in the Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket, while Unquestionable was last seen landing the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf at Santa Anita.

The Ballydoyle handler confirmed Mountain Bear, runner-up to Unquestionable in California, could also take his chance. Igor Stravinsky and The Liffey complete his six-strong entry, with Richard Hannon’s pair of Rosallion and Haatem, second and third in the Guineas at Newmarket, chief among the opposition.

O’Brien has strengthened his hand in Sunday’s Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas by supplementing Everlasting to join Buttons, Opera Singer and Pearls And Rubies.

Opera Singer is poised for her first competitive outing since her sensational victory in the Prix Marcel Boussac at ParisLongchamp in October after a spring setback delayed her return.

“Everlasting was third in an Oaks trial in Navan on her last run,” O’Brien added “The plan is to run Opera Singer, too. It’s her first run and she will come forward a lot from it.”

