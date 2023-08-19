Henry Longfellow cut for Dewhurst Stakes after convincing victory

Henry Longfellow enhanced his already tall reputation with a straightforward success in the Coolmore Stud Wootton Bassett Irish EBF Futurity Stakes at the Curragh.
Even by Coolmore standards his breeding stands out, being by Dubawi out of the brilliant mare Minding.
He was an easy winner on his debut 28 days previously and Aidan O’Brien wasted no time in stepping him up in grade to Group Two level.
Only four went to post and briefly Ryan Moore had to shake the market leader up, as Ger Lyons’ Spanish Flame appeared to be going marginally the better.
But once Henry Longfellow got himself sorted out and hit top gear, he soon breezed by and it looked as if he was going to go away and win by a large margin.
To the credit of Isandsinthestream, trained by Joseph O’Brien, he kept the 2-9 favourite honest, but there was still a comfortable two lengths between them at the line.
Not surprisingly updated Classic quotes were quickly available, with Henry Longfellow 5/1 from 9/1 for the 2000 Guineas with Betfair while Coral were less impressed and left him untouched at 16/1 for Newmarket and 12/1 for the Derby.
More immediately, Betfair Sportsbook went 2/1 from 7/2 for the Dewhurst.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
O’Brien – who is also responsible for Guineas and Derby favourite City Of Troy – said: “You’d be very happy. The good thing about it was that it was a solid, even-run race so he’ll learn plenty.
“That’s what we were hoping would happen, either that or he would have had to go himself. It was lovely and I’m delighted.
“He’s a classy horse, he’s able to travel and quickens, too. He got a bit lazy when he went there and Ryan caught hold of him and made him stretch out, that’s what he wanted.
“The next one is the Dewhurst, that is the plan. City Of Troy is coming here to the National Stakes so he’ll go to the Dewhurst, just to try to divide them up.
“He’s not short of pace, but Dubawis do stay and his mother was very unusual as she won Group Ones from a mile all the way to a mile and a half.”
He added: “Ryan said there was no problem if it was going to be heavy today, no worry about it, and no problem on nice ground.
“P-C (Boudot) rides him in all his work and he said he was very happy. When those fellas are saying that, they know what they are at usually.”
Willie McCreery’s Vespertilio ran out a smooth winner of the Alpha Centauri Debutante Stakes at the Curragh.
Having shown a good level of form in her two races to date having been third at Fairyhouse on her debut before chasing home the smart Ylang Ylang in a Group Three last time out, she was sent off a 4/1 to shed her maiden tag in Group Two company.
She was ridden extremely confidently by Billy Lee, who dropped her out last of the eight runners, as Gavin Cromwell’s Royal Ascot winner Snellen helped force the pace, along with Betula.
Briefly Aidan O’Brien’s Pearls And Rubies looked a big threat, but all of a sudden on the outside Lee was sat there motionless.
The response was immediate as Vespertilio streaked away, with the Ger Lyons-trained Sakti keeping on for second, a length and three-quarters away.
“That was lovely. She ran a lovely race the last day,” said McCreery.
“Billy apologised for sitting back last, he didn’t want to sit that far back but he said she just got squeezed early and got lit up for a few strides so he just wanted to settle her.
“He did that first and she just happened to be back last. They were going a good gallop along and he was happy with her the whole way. She took him into the race beautifully and quickened up lovely.
“She gets a free entry now for the Moyglare and we’ll stick her in that now, I’m always trying to save a few quid!
“We’ll stay local, she actually qualified for a race in France today because she was bought in Arqana but I really wanted to come here instead of travelling at this time of year.
“She’s lovely, gorgeous, and she has tactical speed as well.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org