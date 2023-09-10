Henry Longfellow ran out an impressive winner of the Goffs Vincent O'Brien National Stakes, although his task became much easier after stablemate City Of Troy was withdrawn.

The long-time market leader and antepost favourite for next year's Derby, City Of Troy was declared a non-runner at the Curragh with less than two hours to go before the off, after the ground was officially changed to 'good to yielding' from 'good, good to firm in places' in light of some heavy showers. That saw Aidan O'Brien's number one jockey Ryan Moore jump ship to partner Henry Longfellow, who didn't disappoint as the eventual 10/11 favourite, bringing up his trainer's 4,000th winner in the process. Henry Longfellow was maintaining his unbeaten start to his career, all three runs now coming at the Curragh, with the son of Dubawi taking the step up to Group 1 level in his stride following a two-length defeat of Islandsinthestream in the Futurity Stakes. The reopposing Islandsinthestream, trained by Joseph O'Brien, once again filled the runner-up spot, five lengths in arrears on this occasion, with Group 1 Phoenix Stakes hero Bucanero Fuerte disappointing in third as an even money chance. The latter's Adrian Murray stablemate Cuban Thunder cut out the early running but ended up last of the four runners, Jessica Harrington's Givemethebeatboys the other non-runner on the day.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!