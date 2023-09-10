Henry Longfellow ran out an impressive winner of the Goffs Vincent O'Brien National Stakes, although his task became much easier after stablemate City Of Troy was withdrawn.
The long-time market leader and antepost favourite for next year's Derby, City Of Troy was declared a non-runner at the Curragh with less than two hours to go before the off, after the ground was officially changed to 'good to yielding' from 'good, good to firm in places' in light of some heavy showers.
That saw Aidan O'Brien's number one jockey Ryan Moore jump ship to partner Henry Longfellow, who didn't disappoint as the eventual 10/11 favourite, bringing up his trainer's 4,000th winner in the process.
Henry Longfellow was maintaining his unbeaten start to his career, all three runs now coming at the Curragh, with the son of Dubawi taking the step up to Group 1 level in his stride following a two-length defeat of Islandsinthestream in the Futurity Stakes.
The reopposing Islandsinthestream, trained by Joseph O'Brien, once again filled the runner-up spot, five lengths in arrears on this occasion, with Group 1 Phoenix Stakes hero Bucanero Fuerte disappointing in third as an even money chance.
The latter's Adrian Murray stablemate Cuban Thunder cut out the early running but ended up last of the four runners, Jessica Harrington's Givemethebeatboys the other non-runner on the day.
Henri Longfellow was clipped to 4/1 from 6/1 by Sky Bet for next year's 2000 Guineas at Newmarket, while Betfair and Paddy Power go 6/1 from 8/1 for the Derby.
O'Brien said: "The pedigree of this horse is second to absolutely none. By Dubawi out of the best mare we've ever trained, Minding.
"What he has different is that he quickens. He travels and quickens, which is very hard for other horses to deal with."
On taking City Of Troy out of the race at the 11th hour, the trainer added: "City Of Troy ran in ground similar to this, maybe not quite as bad, at Newmarket, but he had a long time since he ran and we just felt he was going to improve from the run. And sometimes in that soft ground horses who are going to improve for the run, win lose or draw, they can have a very hard time.
"We knew this horse [Henry Longfellow] ran just a couple of weeks ago and his dam handled the ground no problem, and he had run in it as well. Everyone had been very happy with him and he looks a very special horse.
"City Of Troy only ever pleases in every way but we said we wouldn't run him on soft ground and we had to be true to our word."
