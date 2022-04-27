Sporting Life
Rachael Blackmore riding Bob Olinger to victory
Bob Olinger - pulled up at Punchestown

Henry de Bromhead regrets running Bob Olinger at Punchestown

By Sporting Life
19:45 · WED April 27, 2022

Henry de Bromhead admitted to being “disappointed” with himself for running Bob Olinger at Punchestown on Tuesday, where the previously unbeaten novice chaser was pulled up.

Despite winning at the Cheltenham Festival he was in the process of being well beaten at Prestbury Park by Willie Mullins’ Galopin Des Champs, who went on to fall at the last when clear.

It later transpired that Bob Olinger pulled a muscle in that race, giving De Bromhead a reason for his lacklustre display.

Having made a full recovery the Waterford trainer was happy to send him into battle once more – but Rachael Blackmore was sending out distress signals early on before pulling up four out.

“It was massively disappointing and I was very disappointed with myself that I ran him,” said De Bromhead. “I was so happy with him and I said if he showed me anything that would stop me from running him then I wouldn’t have run him. He seemed in great form. Nothing obvious has shown up since. We have months to think about it now and hopefully we’ll get him back on track.”

