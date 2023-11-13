Henry De Bromhead pleased with ‘much improved’ Envoi Allen

Envoi Allen is poised for an outing at Leopardstown over Christmas following his narrow defeat at Down Royal on Saturday.

Although not fluent at the last it looked like the three-times Cheltenham Festival winner was going to defend his Ladbrokes Champion Chase title as he held an advantage over Gordon Elliott pair of Gerri Colombe and Conflated. However, Jack Kennedy conjured up an extra effort aboard Gerri Colombe to hunt down Envoi Allen in the dying strides and inflict an agonising defeat on Henry de Bromhead’s nine-year-old. The Cheveley Park Stud-owned gelding could continue campaigning at three miles for the time being with a run in the Savills Chase over the Christmas period a possibility, although a repeat of his Ryanair Chase heroics appears the aim for Cheltenham in the spring.