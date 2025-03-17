Henry De Bromhead on Cheltenham Festival team including Air Of Entitlement and Bob Olinger

De Bromhead, who won both the Cheltenham Gold Cup and Champion Hurdle in 2021 and again in 2022, took his career Festival tally to 25 all told following victories for Bob Olinger and Air Of Entitlement last week.

Both horses were ridden by history-making Rachael Blackmore, who spent several weeks on the sidelines earlier in the season after suffering a neck injury in a fall at Downpatrick in September.

Speaking on Monday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast, De Bromhead was full of praise for the jockey.

He said: “Rachael was unfortunate as we flew up until Christmas but then when she got back we went very quiet. And she was back for that [period of time] but she’s such a professional and she just does what she does.

“Rachael probably wouldn’t take much heed of it all but there’s been a lot of talk going on and whatever.

“But she’s a brilliant rider and there’s very few better than her around Cheltenham, I thought she was brilliant all week.”

Blackmore has a long association with 10-year-old Bob Olinger and the pair took their Cheltenham record to a perfect four from four in last Thursday’s Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle.

That success thrilled the horse’s trainer, though he won’t be asked to go again at Aintree in three weeks’ time.

De Bromhead said: “To see Bob come back and win his Grade 1 was incredible.

“He has always been such a class horse. I know we went into the wilderness there for a while, but last year, and this year, he’s really come back to himself. He’s a dude and like any of these good horses, we’re so lucky to have them at the yard.

“He prances around the place, he’s very charismatic and knows how good he is. It was just lovely to see it.

“I don’t think we’ll see Bob Olinger at Aintree, it’s just too tight for my liking. Especially for those older guys, we need to look after them. He’s had three runs this season, I haven’t discussed it with the owners yet so I don’t know if we’re planning on Punchestown yet.”