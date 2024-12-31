Henry De Bromhead double-handed in bid for Tramore hat-trick

Minella Indo is of course also a previous winner of this race (in 2023), but the real excitement is generated from Monty’s Star , who chased home Fact To File at the Cheltenham Festival before being edged out by Spillane’s Tower at Punchestown in the spring.

Although his powers at the highest level may be on the wane, he showed his class to finish third in the Grand National in the spring before proving the fire still burns when second to French Dynamite at Punchestown in the autumn.

Both of the Knockeen handler’s runners are owned by Barry Maloney and Minella Indo needs no introduction having landed the Cheltenham Gold Cup during De Bromhead’s stellar 2020-21 season, before returning to finish second in the Prestbury Park blue riband 12 months later.

“They both seem in good form and we’re happy with them,” said De Bromhead, who is seeking his third-straight success in the Grade Three event.

“Obviously, Indo has won this before and Monty’s having his first run back. We’re looking forward to it.

“Monty’s Star has been good this autumn, he seems to be heading there in good form and I’m happy with him.”

Monty’s Star will be partnered by De Bromhead’s number one Rachael Blackmore for his eagerly-awaited return, with the Grand National-winning jockey relishing the reunion, as connections dream of the gelding becoming their next Gold Cup contender.

“I can’t wait to get back on Monty’s Star,” Blackmore told Betfair.

“He was a really exciting staying novice chaser last season, he finished second behind Fact To File in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham and he finished second behind Spillane’s Tower in the Champion Novice Chase at Punchestown.

“Those two horses finished first and second in the John Durkan Chase last month, and Fact To File finished second to Galopin Des Champs in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown on Saturday, so that form is obviously looking rock solid.

“This is going to be his first run since April, but he has been going well at home, and we’re really looking forward to him this season. The race fits in well for him, so hopefully he can run a big race.”

Another handler with a fine record in this contest is Willie Mullins, who sent his dual Gold Cup champion Al Boum Photo out to win the race in four successive seasons between 2019 and 2022.

The British and Irish jumps champion trainer is responsible for half of the eight-strong field this time and will saddle Classic Getaway, Appreciate It, Capodanno and Embassy Gardens.

Former Closutton inmate Bronn will represent Thomas Gibney, with Gordon Elliott’s Minella Crooner completing the field.