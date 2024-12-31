Willie Mullins looks ahead to the New Year's Day team representing the champion trainer at Tramore and Fairyhouse.
Tramore runners
12.00 - More Coko
I love starting the New Year with a winner and hopefully we can claim more of David Flynn's money (sponsor) as we've won this maiden hurdle several times over the years including with El Fabiolo and Saint Roi. More Coko is in good form.
1.05 - Unknown Entity
I think this longer trip and more jumping will bring about a good bit of improvement in him. I'm hoping he'll get the New Year off to a nice start too.
2.15 - Capodanno
The conditions of this race suit Capodanno as he's one of the highest-rated in the field but he has to get over that tough race in Haydock. He has his chance though.
2.15 - Embassy Gardens
He hasn't been seen since pulling up behind Spillane's Tower at Punchestown in the spring. He has to improve a little bit but is another with a chance as he likes the ground and will appreciate the forecast rain that's coming.
2.15 - Appreciate It
I liked the way that Appreciate It shaped on his first run back down in Cork (third in the Hilly Way Chase) over a trip that would have been a bit too short for him ideally. I'm expecting a good bit of improvement here, in what is an open race I think.
2.15 Classic Getaway
He had this race at his mercy last year and possibly just went a little too soon. We might just change the tactics and I'm hoping that really puts him in here with a chance.
Fairyhouse runners
12.10 - Aurora Vega
She disappointed at Wexford last time. I'm hoping this track will bring out the best in her and I would give her a good chance if back on song.
12.40 - Sounds Victorius
I think Sounds Victorius might have been found an opportunity here. I'm very happy with how he's been going at home so I'm hoping he'll go very close.
2.25 - Hauturiere
She has quite a tough task on her first start of the season giving weight to Limerick Lace and my other mare in here, Allegorie De Vassy.
2.25 - Allegorie De Vassy
Allegorie De Vassy is suited by the conditions of the race here, I think she'll handle the ground as well.
3.00 - Champ Kiely
It's good to see him out in a beginners chase, I've been looking forward to getting him out and he's schooled well. I'm very happy with how he's been going.
3.00 - Chosen Witness
He made some mistakes on chasing debut. He will improve hopefully but will have to improve quite a lot to win this I would have thought, on this ground especially as I think he'd probably prefer slightly better ground.
3.00 - O'Moore Park
He fell at the track the last time but I don't think he deserved that at all as he'd jumped really well up to that point. If he gets over that experience, he has his chance but he'd still have to come on quite a bit based on hurdle ratings if he's going to threaten Champ Kiely.
3.35 - Drop A Threat
He's a nice horse for Gigginstown, by Triple Threat. His point-to-point form is good and he's an interesting newcomer, hopefully he can keep the run going for Gigginstown bumper horses.
