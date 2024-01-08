Henrietta Knight set to saddle first runners back at Wincanton on Friday

Henrietta Knight is set to saddle her first runners since being granted her training licence again.

The 77-year-old, who was given permission to return to the training ranks by the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) last month, has entered Zettabyte in the Start Your RacingTV Free Trial Now Handicap Hurdle and Ballywalter in the Stayers Maiden Hurdle at Wincanton on Friday. Having saddled a winner with her first runner at Bangor-on-Dee in 1989, Knight, who is based at West Lockinge Farm near Wantage, Oxfordshire, went on to enjoy immeasurable success on the biggest stages of them all before handing her licence in back in 2012 to care for her late husband Terry Biddlecombe. During her first spell as a trainer Knight’s finest moments came when saddling Edredon Bleu to glory in the 2000 Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival and Best Mate to three Cheltenham Gold Cups between 2002 and 2004.

And Knight’s return to the training ranks following a near 12-year hiatus could be highly emotional should Ballywalter make his debut under rules a triumphant one with the seven-year-old, who is owned by her niece Mary Cookson, set to carry the colours of her late sister Celia Vestey. Knight said: “I’m quite nervous thinking about it and I think I’m more nervous than when I sent out Best Mate in his third Gold Cup. Lots of people have been writing about us and I think there is an expectation for us to have a winner as we had a winner with our first runner in 1989 at Bangor. “The plan is very much to go to Wincanton on Friday providing it is on. Zettabyte would prefer better ground, while Ballywalter is not a particularly fast horse but he will love the ground. He is a very honest and game horse that jumps and stays well. “He is owned by my niece, who will be there at Wincanton with me, and he will run in my late sister’s (Celia) colours so it will be an extremely emotional day.” Since calling time on her first stint as a trainer Knight has kept her hand in the racing world after writing several books, along with setting up a pre-training and schooling business, which she will continuing operating. However, Knight, who was also racing manager to owner Mike Grech before his death in September, feels the lure back to give training another go was too strong to resist. Returning to training impossible to resist She added: “I would be waking up a lot of these mornings wishing I was training these horses that having worked with I would then see winning for other trainers. I’m fortunate to be healthy and I have a lot of enthusiasm for racing. I thought if I can still do a job for somebody else then why can’t I do it for myself. “I can still take horses in from other people as the BHA have given me a licence for my main yard and my other yard is non-licensed which means I can still have other horses in. I’m very proud of my jumping facilities here and my schooling field is as good as any others in the country as I’ve spent money on it. “When the jockeys get off horses and they say send it to Hen’s it gives me great pleasure to then see the jockeys school them at ours and watching the horses progress.”

Taking The Reins - Hollie Doyle - Episode Seven