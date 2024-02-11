Helvic Dream swoops late to break hurdles duck

Group One winner Helvic Dream got off the mark under the National Hunt code in the Navan Ford & Opel Maiden Hurdle.

Noel Meade’s seven-year-old started out over timber this season following a successful Flat career that saw him win the Tattersalls Gold Cup from Broome in 2021. He was also a Group Three winner, with many placed runs in good quality events on the level on his CV as well, but his first two attempts over obstacles ended in defeat earlier in the term. The gelding was an 11/2 chance under Sam Ewing and was towards the rear of the leading group of six horses when turning for home, having travelled in mid-division for much of the race. He met the last wrong and landed in a heap but was able to regain his momentum in impressive style to pick off the horses ahead of him and prevail by half a length. “That was great. The danger was getting home in the ground and then the last didn’t help,” said Meade.

