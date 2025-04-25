The eight-year-old is on a retrieval mission after falling on his last two starts in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham and the Aintree Hurdle last time out.

Speaking in his Unibet blog, trainer Nicky Henderson said: "The news is good, and I’m delighted to say that we will give the green light for Constitution Hill to run at Punchestown next Friday!

"James Bowen rode him, which is ironic because the last time he sat on him was a few years ago when we finally discovered that he had an engine! He was the first person to discover that he was actually any good!

"They worked on the Jockey Club Estates All Weather gallop, which we refer to as ‘the back of the hill’ and everything went exactly as I’d wanted; it was super and he is in great form and I couldn’t have asked for more.

"He will school either tomorrow or Sunday and barring any hiccups he’ll be heading off to the Emerald Isle."