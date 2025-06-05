Hector Crouch on Epsom Classic rides Revoir and Stanhope Gardens

First up on Friday he gets the leg-up on Study Of Man filly Revoir in the Betfred Oaks before partnering many people's each-way fancy Stanhope Gardens in the Betfred Derby 24 hours later.

Speaking to Tom Stanley on Thursday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, he said of Revoir: "I'm really looking forward to riding her. Obviously she's got a fantastic pedigree and she's done nothing wrong in her career so far.

"I was a little bit gutted that she didn't manage to win at Newbury, I thought she deserved to but she just got the message a little bit late. It's an exciting 48 hours to look forward to."

Crouch expects plenty more to come following Revoir's near-miss in the Listed Childwickbury Stud Fillies' Trial Stakes at Newbury last month.

"It's been the same all over the country, it's been a very dry spring and we hadn't had them on the grass as much as we probably would have done in previous year," Crouch said. "Given that was only her second start at Newbury, plus the fact a lot of the horses have been taking a nice step forwards from first to second run, I'm expecting a good step forwards from that.

"She hit the line very strong at Newbury - we went slow and sprinted which wouldn't have suited her and she did very well under the circumstances to get rolling late and nearly get home.

"She takes everything very well, she's uncomplicated from my point of view and doesn't over-race or do anything silly. She's a very chilled out customer. She'll go on anything (ground-wise), she won on heavy and will handle anything."