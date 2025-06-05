Hector Crouch on Epsom Classic rides Revoir and Stanhope Gardens

Hector Crouch is looking forward to a couple of fascinating Classic rides for trainer Ralph Beckett at Epsom this weekend.
First up on Friday he gets the leg-up on Study Of Man filly Revoir in the Betfred Oaks before partnering many people's each-way fancy Stanhope Gardens in the Betfred Derby 24 hours later.
Speaking to Tom Stanley on Thursday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, he said of Revoir: "I'm really looking forward to riding her. Obviously she's got a fantastic pedigree and she's done nothing wrong in her career so far.
"I was a little bit gutted that she didn't manage to win at Newbury, I thought she deserved to but she just got the message a little bit late. It's an exciting 48 hours to look forward to."
Crouch expects plenty more to come following Revoir's near-miss in the Listed Childwickbury Stud Fillies' Trial Stakes at Newbury last month.
"It's been the same all over the country, it's been a very dry spring and we hadn't had them on the grass as much as we probably would have done in previous year," Crouch said. "Given that was only her second start at Newbury, plus the fact a lot of the horses have been taking a nice step forwards from first to second run, I'm expecting a good step forwards from that.
"She hit the line very strong at Newbury - we went slow and sprinted which wouldn't have suited her and she did very well under the circumstances to get rolling late and nearly get home.
"She takes everything very well, she's uncomplicated from my point of view and doesn't over-race or do anything silly. She's a very chilled out customer. She'll go on anything (ground-wise), she won on heavy and will handle anything."
Stanhope Gardens is another unexposed sort heading into Saturday's Derby, having also had just the one run so far this season. That comeback outing saw him win a small-field conditions race over a mile at Salisbury and Crouch doesn't expect the move up in distance to trouble his mount.
He said: "It's certainly in his pedigree to stay the mile and a half. He travelled very well at Salisbury over a mile. There is only one Derby and there's only one way we're going to find out but I'd be fairly confident he'll stay the trip.
"His two-year-old form is right up there with the head of the Derby market. He has had an unconventional prep into it, that has been well documented, but I was very pleased with Salisbury, we went a good gallop, it was a good time and the thing that impressed me most from a trial perspective was how he hit the line.
"He went through the line strongly, galloped out well and even had a look at himself on the big screen. There was plenty to like about the performance and, a little bit like Revoir, he's a very relaxed customer.
"I think I would prefer it to stay good to soft for the Derby but he handled softer ground when he was second to Delacroix so I don't think it would be a concern."
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.