Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Heavens Gate under Ryan Moore
Heavens Gate: Pictured winning at the Curragh earlier in the season

Heavens Gate shows her class with Ballyhane Stakes success

By Gary Carson
18:22 · MON August 05, 2024

Class came to the fore as the Aidan O’Brien-trained Heavens Gate took the valuable Irish EBF Ballyhane Stakes at Naas.

The Churchill filly was the runner-up in a Navan maiden on debut and then won a six-furlong event at the Curragh on her next start.

Subsequently stepping up to Group level, Heavens Gate was a good third when beaten only a length by stablemate Fairy Godmother in the Albany at Royal Ascot and was then third again in the Group Two Duchess Of Cambridge at Newmarket.

Stepping out of Group level but still competing for significant prize-money, Heavens Gate lined up the 4-6 favourite under Ryan Moore over six furlongs at the Kildare track.

The result never looked in doubt and the lead she held two furlongs from home only lengthened as she claimed a comfortable length-and-a-quarter success, to take home the first prize of €148,500 (replay below).

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

“She’s a lovely filly. Ryan has always said she wants to go up to seven (furlongs), so we’ll do something like that now,” said O’Brien.

“She’s very straightforward, kind and relaxed. She’s happy to make her own running and very happy to get a lead. She’s very comfortable on soft ground or fast.

“She’s a fine, big, powerful filly and it’s rare to get one as straightforward as she is.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING