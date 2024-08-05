Heavens Gate shows her class with Ballyhane Stakes success

Class came to the fore as the Aidan O’Brien-trained Heavens Gate took the valuable Irish EBF Ballyhane Stakes at Naas.
The Churchill filly was the runner-up in a Navan maiden on debut and then won a six-furlong event at the Curragh on her next start.
Subsequently stepping up to Group level, Heavens Gate was a good third when beaten only a length by stablemate Fairy Godmother in the Albany at Royal Ascot and was then third again in the Group Two Duchess Of Cambridge at Newmarket.
Stepping out of Group level but still competing for significant prize-money, Heavens Gate lined up the 4-6 favourite under Ryan Moore over six furlongs at the Kildare track.
The result never looked in doubt and the lead she held two furlongs from home only lengthened as she claimed a comfortable length-and-a-quarter success, to take home the first prize of €148,500 (replay below).
“She’s a lovely filly. Ryan has always said she wants to go up to seven (furlongs), so we’ll do something like that now,” said O’Brien.
“She’s very straightforward, kind and relaxed. She’s happy to make her own running and very happy to get a lead. She’s very comfortable on soft ground or fast.
“She’s a fine, big, powerful filly and it’s rare to get one as straightforward as she is.”
