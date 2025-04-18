Heavenly Heather springs 200/1 surprise All-Weather Championships Finals Day

Heavenly Heather sprang a 200/1 surprise in the BetMGM Fillies' And Mares' Championships Handicap at Newcastle, making her the joint-biggest priced winner on the Flat in the UK.

A nine-race maiden going into the race and 19 pounds out of the handicap, Amie Waugh kept close to the stands’ rail aboard her partner and going to the furlong pole it was clear she had a chance. And inside the distance it was a winning one, the jockey punching the air as Tracy Waggott’s charge came home half-a-length clear. Remarkably over 200 players selected the four-year-old in Saturday’s ITV7. It was a huge pay-day for connections as Heavenly Heather scooped the £77,310 first prize.

Waggott said: “Marvellous! I can’t believe it. I thought Heavenly Heather was a really good horse at home, but she’s heavy topped and heavy framed. She just takes loads of work – as much as you can throw at her. When I entered her, I said it’s a £750 entry fee, but I am sure she will be in the first six, because if you take the top two out, it was only a Class 4 handicap. “We had had big outsiders before but not as big as this. We always knew she was a really good horse, it was just getting her fit, and she’s had knee problems in the past, but patience has paid off. I have been training for 20 years. This would be the biggest winner I have had, along with Intrinsic Bond, who won the Great St Wilfrid.” Waugh said: “I think everything just happened right for her. We got a nice lead, and sometimes it works, when you put horses in these bigger handicaps. She was travelling so nice early doors and, at about halfway, I got excited and thought she might pick up some prize money. She just enjoyed it, coming up the rail and having something to work at – she did it nicely.

