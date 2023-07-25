Head relishing Nashwa clash in Qatar Nassau Stakes with superstar filly Blue Rose Cen

Based in Chantilly, 36-year-old Christopher Head is a fifth-generation French trainer from a family steeped in horse racing history.

The son of legendary trainer Freddy Head and nephew of Criquette, Head is no stranger to equine superstars with the yard he now trains from the former home of Goldikova, Moonlight Cloud and Solow. With father Freddy retiring last year, the Head dynasty has showed no sign of slowing down courtesy of Christopher Head’s star filly Blue Rose Cen completing a rare Group 1 treble comprising France's premier prize for two-year-old fillies, the Prix Marcel Boussac, as well as the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches (French 1000 Guineas) and the Prix de Diane (French Oaks). Christopher Head now has set his sights on an ambitious raid over the channel in the Group 1 Qatar Nassau Stakes on Thursday 3 August at Goodwood Racecourse, setting up a tantalising clash with last year’s Prix de Diane and Nassau Stakes winner Nashwa. Head is relishing the challenge and said: “It’s always been in my mind to go to another country at some point. With Blue Rose Cen, I really feel this is possible and I can’t wait to go up against the best of the Irish and English in the Qatar Nassau Stakes.”

Christopher Head relishes Nashwa clash with Blue Rose Cen



Trained by his father Freddy, Solow was the last French horse to win a Group 1 at the Qatar Goodwood Festival when he won the Qatar Sussex Stakes in 2015 and eight years on, Christopher is hoping to create history on what will be his ever trip to the track. He added: “I’ve never been to Goodwood but I’ve taken a lot of experience from various people who have been there. My father is part of it, of course, and we will be fully prepared for it.” Now rated as the highest-rated three-year-old middle distance filly in Europe, Head has paid tribute to Blue Rose Cen's ability and temperament. He said: “She is a filly that has done everything we’ve asked of her. She had a brilliant two-year-old career. Since then she has been brilliant and resilient in her work and in her races. It is a challenge to make a two-year-old become a nice three-year-old but she has improved from each run this year and has really come on physically after the Prix de Diane.” Blue Rose Cen’s jockey Aurelien Lemaitre has never ridden at Goodwood but Head is very confident in his ability and the ability of his filly to handle the track and the occasion.