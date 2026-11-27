Paul Nicholls talks us through his Saturday team at Doncaster and Newbury in his latest Betfair column.

Denman winning the Newbury Gold Cup for the second time is my favourite memory of the race The Newbury Gold Cup is a race I have always loved and there is some brilliant racing there this weekend. I enjoyed the first time I won the Newbury Gold Cup as a jockey on Broadheath in 1986, that was fantastic. I had more good days, winning the race as a jockey, but as a trainer my best memory of the race is the second time Denman won it. It was just awesome. It raised the roof and was an unbelievable performance off his handicap mark. That was a special day. Click here for more from Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls and scroll down for his thoughts on the full weekend team from Ditcheat Paul’s Saturday runners at Doncaster and Newbury 11:33 Doncaster – Paddy De Pole I am not sure how he didn’t win last time out. He has a very good young jockey on board in Lucas Murphy. Everything is right and this looks a nice race for him. The only thing is that he is very good fresh and we have had to bring him out again fairly quickly because otherwise we would run out of time with the ground. I thought this looked a lovely race for him. So, my only worry is that perhaps it is a bit soon after the last day. But at home he appears to be very well and should go well again even though he was given a 4lbs rise by the handicapper for that second placed finish last time out. 12:00 Newbury – Sappingirl This is a nice-looking race. Ben Pauling has a couple of nice-looking horses in there and there will always be one or two in a novice hurdle at Newbury. The more rain they get overnight the better for him and there is quite a lot forecast that might just slow the ground down and that would suit him. Obviously, he has lots of stamina and stays well, because that’s what he did the last day. He’s still a bit green but he has improved and just needs to sharpen his jumping. He must have a lovely chance but the slower the ground the better his chance. 12:43 Doncaster – Nardaran He was disappointing at Plumpton the last day. I thought he would run well but he got in a bit of a sulk. There should only be three runners here and I expect the small field will suit my horse. He has schooled nicely and been jumping well at home. He is capable of winning but has to leave Plumpton behind him. I have questioned his attitude because he didn’t try all that hard at Plumpton, got behind at the start, never got involved in a very competitive race. It could be that this more galloping track with fences will bring out improvement in him. He is a flat-bred horse, and he has won over hurdles, but this is something different and he has really enjoyed jumping fences at home. Sometimes these novice chases are less competitive than a handicap hurdle.

13:10 Newbury – Go West He will definitely come on for the run he had a Stratford when he ran very well, jumped the best he ever has, settled, and travelled. This was always my target for him. The horse that finished third that day, Mr Hope Street, is one of the contenders for the Coral Gold Cup. On the form, Go West is in there with a great chance. This race is always competitive, with plenty of runners, but we think we have a lovely chance. He will have to improve on what he has done before but there were signs of that in his run at Stratford. We were thrilled with that, and Freddie gets on very well with him and he could still be well handicapped. 13:40 Newbury – A King of Magic He’s in good shape. He needed a run or two last year to get into form and then he improved and improved. Jay Tidball won on him the last day at Perth and I think he went up 12lbs for that. But he is hopefully improving. He had an away day at Bath, where he went nicely, so he is not coming into this race without having worked. You couldn’t get him any fitter for his first run of the season. It is another competitive race, but he has definitely got a chance if he has improved. Moneygarrow, for Dan Skelton, could be well handicapped but a lot their horses are well handicapped so we will just have to see. 14:20 Newbury – Minella Yoga It’s a good race but he is a gorgeous horse. On his debut for us last year, he beat Act of Innocence. That’s top-class form. Now I know he got plenty of weight off him, but he was a four-year-old against older horses so he was entitled to that. He ran well at Cheltenham the next day, was a bit a green, but has definitely improved physically for the summer. I didn’t want to rush him this season. He’s had a couple of away days, worked and schooled nicely, and has a nice chance if he is good enough. The more it rains tonight, the more the ground would suit him, because he loves soft conditions. He’s one of our best chances of the meeting at Newbury this week.

Regent's Stroll (right) goes for the Coral Gold Cup