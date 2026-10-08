'He likes this time of year' - Richard Fahey on his Saturday runners at York

Richard Fahey talks us through his Saturday runners at York and Southwell.
York, Saturday
13:30 – Big Cigar
He’s had a little bit of a break after a busy enough period. He needs to step up on what he’s shown so far but the freshen up and a bit of time hasn’t done him any harm so he could run above his odds.
14:05 - Castle Stuart & Have Secret
Castle Stuart loves York even though he has never won there he has run some absolute blinders on the Knavesmire and if he brings them to the table he has a chance. He never lets us down at York but I’d love to see him win a race.
Have Secret has everything in his favour here, ground, track and trip will suit. I suppose he’s drawn a little wider than I’d like and the handicapper might have him where he wants him. He’s in good form, though.
15:17 – Strike Red
I was a little bit disappointed with him in Ireland but he has won this race before and he likes this time of year. I’ve stuck a visor on him as maybe he’s just getting a little bit old-fashioned, the jockey suggested giving him a try in it so we will. I’m a little bit worried about his draw in 17 but he’s handicapped to have a chance.
17:07 – Rainbow Nebula
He’s had an okay season, he won’t mind the ground and he’s in good form. The handicapper has given him a chance and if he gets the trip he could run well.
Southwell, Saturday
17:20 – Diamondsforyou
She’s run well twice and I’d love to win a race with her as it’s a good family. She needs to step up a little bit to win but she is in great form so we’ll let her take her chance.
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