'He likes this time of year' - Richard Fahey on his Friday and Saturday runners at Newmarket and York

Richard Fahey talks us through his Friday and Saturday runners at Newmarket and York.

Newmarket, Friday 13:15 – Mussab

He’s in great form, he’s on the wing there from his draw but he’s in great order. He needs to step up in this company but he could, he’s a good horse. 16:10 - Golden Palace

She’s a frustrating filly. We’ve been struggling with the trip every time somebody rides her we get different feedback. I’m happy to go six furlongs and she probably ran her best race at Newmarket in the Cheveley Park. She needs to bounce back to her very best to have a chance. York, Friday 15:18 - Pete’s Angel

I do like this horse but he has run ordinary twice. We are stepping him back in trip to six furlongs here and there is a hotpot in the race, Sharadd, but I’d just like to see him run a race. 17:00 – Golden Strike, First Time & Invincible Boy

Golden Strike didn’t really suit Catterick the other day even though he has won there in the past. This looks a bit of a lottery race but track, trip, ground, everything will suit him. First Time is a little bit frustrating, he ran okay the other day he’s drawn a bit wider than I’d like but seven furlongs on this ground will be right up his street. Hopefully he can run well. Invincible Boy was disappointing at Pontefract the other day and he didn’t blow very hard so it will be interesting to see what he does, but he has the ability.

York, Saturday 13:30 – Big Cigar

He’s had a little bit of a break after a busy enough period. He needs to step up on what he’s shown so far but the freshen up and a bit of time hasn’t done him any harm so he could run above his odds. 14:05 - Castle Stuart & Have Secret

Castle Stuart loves York even though he has never won there he has run some absolute blinders on the Knavesmire and if he brings them to the table he has a chance. He never lets us down at York but I’d love to see him win a race. Have Secret has everything in his favour here, ground, track and trip will suit. I suppose he’s drawn a little wider than I’d like and the handicapper might have him where he wants him. He’s in good form, though. 15:17 – Strike Red

I was a little bit disappointed with him in Ireland but he has won this race before and he likes this time of year. I’ve stuck a visor on him as maybe he’s just getting a little bit old-fashioned, the jockey suggested giving him a try in it so we will. I’m a little bit worried about his draw in 17 but he’s handicapped to have a chance. 17:07 – Rainbow Nebula

He’s had an okay season, he won’t mind the ground and he’s in good form. The handicapper has given him a chance and if he gets the trip he could run well. Southwell, Saturday 17:20 – Diamondsforyou