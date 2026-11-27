Last season’s Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle third will take his first step into open company when taking on five rivals, including last year’s winner Golden Ace and Champion Hurdle fourth Alexei, in the Grade One test.

Although the son of Walk In The Park boasts some of the best novice hurdle form from last season, the Shelfield Green handler believes he needs to not only build on that but also step up mentally if he is to play a leading role in the £120,000 feature.

And while Skelton is looking forward to taking the wraps off the Dermot Hanafin-owned five-year-old in the extended two-mile test, he insists he will improve on whatever result he achieves.

Skelton said: “Mydaddypaddy is taking a massive step, and this is different to what he has faced so far.

"He competed in two good novice hurdles last season, but now Alexei and Golden Ace are going to welcome him into their domain, and it will be very different.

“He has to step up mentally, and he has to step up on form. He has to step up full stop, but he is the horse in the race with the most time on his side, and the most potential to step up.

“That is how I’ve viewed it the whole way through. I’ve never deviated from the fact there is more to come incrementally from this horse.

"Whatever you see on Saturday is not just what you have got, there is more, and I know it is coming.

“The ground will be on the slow of good. We would love it softer, but you can’t pick your ground or opposition, so as long as it is safe it will be fine.

“It is competitive stuff, and so it should be.”