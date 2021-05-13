Ben Linfoot on the Dante at York | High Definition deserves to be shorter than Hurricane Lane for Derby

HD vision: Dante third catches the eye

The Dante has been called the ‘Daddy’ of the Derby trials and after producing 11 winners of the Epsom Classic in the first 62 renewals – okay, 61, we can’t count last year given it was run after the Derby – it’s hard to argue with that assessment.

At a sun-drenched York on Thursday the 2021 vintage promised so much and it delivered an unbeaten winner in HURRICANE LANE. He was good – not flashy – but good, and there is no doubt he threw his hat into the Derby ring. The general price slash was 6s from 16s and it’s hard to argue with that, too.

But if the Dante is used as a filter to sort out the men from the boys does HIGH DEFINITION make it into the big league or not? Derby favourite going into the winter on the back of two startling come-from-behind wins as a juvenile, his three-year-old reappearance was eagerly-awaited and we did wait. Lingfield was aborted after some unsatisfactory bloods and the Dante, just five days later, came just in time. Considering the setbacks he ran an encouraging race in third and he remains the 9/2 second favourite for Epsom – but is it hard to argue with that?

This is where the debate will rage.

I get why some observers might think he has dented his Derby claims on the back of this reappearance, but I’m not sure I’d want to lay him at bigger prices than the available 9/2 myself.

It was the way he finished after looking like he was going nowhere three furlongs out. He stayed on again, had more in the tank at the line and was only beaten two lengths.

When you take into account his preparation and how much he could come forward from this over an extra two furlongs at Epsom, plus the nature of the gallop that lifted at halfway, well, I can understand why he’s shorter than the Dante winner for the Derby.

For me, it just looks like he’s capable of finding an extra gear at Epsom – and I’m not sure Hurricane Lane would be able to live with a HD model that is finely-tuned, rather than the straight out of the box version he beat this afternoon.