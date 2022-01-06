Having celebrated her 39th birthday on January 3, Turner made a winning start to 2022 when partnering the David Simcock-trained Race Card to victory in a mile-and-a-half handicap at Wolverhampton on Wednesday.

She said: “I broke my thumb which sidelined me for seven weeks, so it was nice to get back with a winner.

“It was a bit frustrating. I’d pulled up on one of David Simcock’s horses after the line and he just fell over. It was just one of those unlucky things.

“But it was nice to have a good break and I’m happy to be riding again now. It was good to ride a winner and get off the mark.”