Dundalk Sunday tips: Fran Berry preview

1pt e.w. Port Lockroy in 1.45 Dundalk at 5/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4)
2pts win Alhaazm in 4.05 Dundalk at 7/2 (General)
Today's Dundalk meeting is almost a mini All-Weather Finals day, the card totally dedicated to horses who have run at Dundalk over the winter with a boost to prize-money too.
So it's a good card and my first bet comes in the mile and a half Hollywoodbets Proud Sponsors Of Dundalk Stadium Handicap and PORT LOCKROY.
He made quite an eyecatching return from a break when seventh over seven furlongs in a maiden here at the end of January and then took a step up when second on handicap debut over a mile and a half nearly a month later.
That came in a first-time tongue tie and it was on again when fifth just nine days later when we last saw him, beaten three lengths.
His effort flattened out a bit and I can forgive that as it was his third run in quite a short space of time and he now comes back after another 51 days off.
The stable has obviously burst into life this week and the 5/1 looks a good each-way bet with those paying four places.
The other bet I'm having is ALHAAZM who did the column, and hopefully a few readers, a favour when winning on Cheltenham Gold Cup day last month.
He runs in a competitive Hollywoodbets Proud To Support Irish Racing Handicap but should get a nice set-up. He's an ex-Sir Michael Stoute-trained horse and a brother to Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Awtaad.
He was rated 82 in his youth for Stoute and looks to have really regained that early spark as a five-year-old on the back of three very good wins at this track.
He was impressive when beating Leadership Race last month and has been hit with an 8lb rise but I genuinely believe there's more to come. He's down in trip to seven furlongs but Major Power should help set a good, strong gallop and that will really help the selection.
Published at 1010 BST on 18/04/21