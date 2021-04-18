Dundalk Sunday tips: Fran Berry preview

So it's a good card and my first bet comes in the mile and a half Hollywoodbets Proud Sponsors Of Dundalk Stadium Handicap and PORT LOCKROY .

Today's Dundalk meeting is almost a mini All-Weather Finals day, the card totally dedicated to horses who have run at Dundalk over the winter with a boost to prize-money too.

He made quite an eyecatching return from a break when seventh over seven furlongs in a maiden here at the end of January and then took a step up when second on handicap debut over a mile and a half nearly a month later.

That came in a first-time tongue tie and it was on again when fifth just nine days later when we last saw him, beaten three lengths.

His effort flattened out a bit and I can forgive that as it was his third run in quite a short space of time and he now comes back after another 51 days off.

The stable has obviously burst into life this week and the 5/1 looks a good each-way bet with those paying four places.

The other bet I'm having is ALHAAZM who did the column, and hopefully a few readers, a favour when winning on Cheltenham Gold Cup day last month.