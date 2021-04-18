Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Fran Berry previews the Dundalk action

Dundalk Sunday tips: Fran Berry preview

By Fran Berry
10:12 · SUN April 18, 2021

Dundalk betting tips: Sunday April 18

1pt e.w. Port Lockroy in 1.45 Dundalk at 5/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4)

2pts win Alhaazm in 4.05 Dundalk at 7/2 (General)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Today's Dundalk meeting is almost a mini All-Weather Finals day, the card totally dedicated to horses who have run at Dundalk over the winter with a boost to prize-money too.

So it's a good card and my first bet comes in the mile and a half Hollywoodbets Proud Sponsors Of Dundalk Stadium Handicap and PORT LOCKROY.

He made quite an eyecatching return from a break when seventh over seven furlongs in a maiden here at the end of January and then took a step up when second on handicap debut over a mile and a half nearly a month later.

That came in a first-time tongue tie and it was on again when fifth just nine days later when we last saw him, beaten three lengths.

His effort flattened out a bit and I can forgive that as it was his third run in quite a short space of time and he now comes back after another 51 days off.

The stable has obviously burst into life this week and the 5/1 looks a good each-way bet with those paying four places.

The other bet I'm having is ALHAAZM who did the column, and hopefully a few readers, a favour when winning on Cheltenham Gold Cup day last month.

He runs in a competitive Hollywoodbets Proud To Support Irish Racing Handicap but should get a nice set-up. He's an ex-Sir Michael Stoute-trained horse and a brother to Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Awtaad.

He was rated 82 in his youth for Stoute and looks to have really regained that early spark as a five-year-old on the back of three very good wins at this track.

He was impressive when beating Leadership Race last month and has been hit with an 8lb rise but I genuinely believe there's more to come. He's down in trip to seven furlongs but Major Power should help set a good, strong gallop and that will really help the selection.

Published at 1010 BST on 18/04/21

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Most Read Racing

Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content